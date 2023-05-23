[WATCH] Mzansi pupils win 3rd place in Pan African Mathematics Olympiad
Mzansi strikes again, this time, we're winning at mathematics!
From 13 to 22 May, mathletes from across Africa gathered at the highly competitive and prestigious Pan African Mathematics Olympiad (PAMO).
31 countries participated in this renowned international competition, including the South African national team which is supported by The South African Mathematics Foundation (SAMF).
Here they are...
At the end of the competition, South Africa ranked third place with Morocco taking first and Algeria, second. Specific accolades were awarded to these participating pupils from top-tier schools around Mzansi:
● Eli Williams, Gr 9, Westerford High School - Silver medal
● Ellen Grant-Smith, Gr 10, Westerford High School - Silver medal
● Hugo Bruwer, Gr 12, Hoër Jongenskool Paarl - Silver medal
● Jana Rossouw, Gr 11, Jim Fouché Hoërskool - Silver medal
● Moied Baleg, Gr 10, The Settlers High School - Bronze medal
● Yian Xu, Gr 10, Redhill School - Silver medal
Watch these awards given in action below:
The team used their exceptional hard work, dedication, problem-solving skills, mathematical prowess, and determination to secure an outstanding win, making their country proud.
Well done to the participating mathletes who probably understand this GIF better than most.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Mzansi pupils win 3rd place in Pan African Mathematics Olympiad
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=719773209946507&set=a.572363568020806
