'MegaGravy Train Park': Eskom’s HQ hilariously renamed on Google Maps
South Africans are known for their ability to find humor in every challenging situation.
In the latest incident, someone took it upon themselves to unofficially rename two of Johannesburg’s prominent landmarks on Google Maps – and it's hilarious!
Eskom’s famous headquarters, Megawatt Park in Fourways, Johannesburg, is renamed ‘Eskom MegaGravy Train Park’ while Luthuli House now appears as ‘Lootfreely House’.
The name changes appeared on Google Maps on 21 May.
Google allows users to suggest changes to company names and proposed changes are assessed and verified.
This means that someone likely slipped the name changes past a moderator who wasn’t aware that it was a prank.
While no one has stepped up to take the credit for the name changes, it did not go unnoticed.
Give them a bells!' Cllr Nicole van Dyk (@MyLeaderNicole) May 22, 2023
Someone renamed "Eskom Megawatt Park" to "Eskom MegaGravy Train Park" on Google Maps.' Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) May 22, 2023
Also, it's the 1.5-star rating and “Gravy Shop” for me.
Good grief, I love South Africans and our incredible sense of humour.
😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/ag8C8XOJGO
This is so appropriate.' G (@nudgeitforward) May 22, 2023
Of all the name changes this country has experienced, this one is the most accurate.
Okay, who did this? 😂 pic.twitter.com/rKVcwVQrB4' Duncan McLeod (@mcleodd) May 22, 2023
Another commission of inquiry loading' Dave (@dave_7808) May 22, 2023
Oooo... Keep them coming... 🤣🤣' Why Not? (@heinwelman) May 22, 2023
Google is so generous to allow honest public contributions
This article first appeared on 947 : 'MegaGravy Train Park': Eskom’s HQ hilariously renamed on Google Maps
