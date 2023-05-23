[WATCH] Nosy GRANDMA confronts YOUNG driver over his dirty car
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
How often do you wash your car?
A nosy grandmother confronting a young man over his dirty car is going viral.
In the video, the granny is shocked at how dirty the car is and the driver is not bothered to wash it.
The conversation ensued when the driver parked in a bay without a parking permit.
@beyondandonwards #youcantparkhere #randomfunnyvideos #grandparentspassing #funnymemes #officiallygranny ♬ original sound - Majic moments
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] 77-year-old woman marries herself in an act of self love
Dorothy 'Dottie' Fedeli from Ohio recently married herself in a ceremony dedicated to celebrating self love.Read More
Woman's lost ring found more than a decade after it was flushed down the toilet
A 71-year-old woman was reunited with her lost ring 13 years after accidentally flushing it down the toilet.Read More
Be more conscious of what hair products you use - dermatologist
African hair requires more attention to keep it healthy and manageable, but don’t just opt for any products, warns dermatologist Dr Pholile Mpofu.Read More
[PICS] You may now kiss the AI! Pics of Elon Musk's 'robot wife' kiss goes viral
Photos have been circulating of Elon Musk locking lips with a humanoid looking robot but there is more to it than meets the eye.Read More
Cotton On blasted for selling an under R10 mug 'shamelessly' for R199
'Does it come with ancestors?' 'Is it because it's pink?' Cotton On's R199 mug goes viral because it's MUCH cheaper elsewhere.Read More
Al voiceovers gain popularity, but regulations are still in the grey
AI celebrity voice generators continue to gain traction, but who really owns the 'voice'?Read More
'MegaGravy Train Park': Eskom’s HQ hilariously renamed on Google Maps
South Africans' sense of humor knows no bounds.Read More
Dating advice for single parents: 'Take your time' - parenting coach
Navigating the dating world as a single parent is difficult, so move at your own pace, says parenting coach Nozipho Mbatha.Read More
Legal Talk: why you can't withhold your rent over a grievance with your landlord
If a tenant is facing serious challenges with their landlord, they may feel tempted to withhold rent until a solution is reached.Read More