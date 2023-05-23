Bheki Cele to deliver budget speech amid reports of 'pork drama'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Lesiba Thobakgale, SA Police Union national spokesperson.
There are two major talking points around Police Minister Bheki Cele at the moment.
One is the minister being set to deliver his budget speech in parliament, and the other relates to pork.
The Sunday World reported that Cele had allegedly demanded a specific pork meal at SAPS Tshwane Academy despite the fact that the kitchen was halaal.
When his request was not fulfilled, two officers, the academy’s training commander Brigadier Paulus Mphenyeke and support services manager Colonel Freddie Bakker, were reportedly redeployed.
Thobakgale says the SA Police Union has also heard of the reports but are unable to confirm whether this is true.
What we know is they are not our members, or we would have [more] knowledge.Lesiba Thobakgale, National Spokesperson - SA Police Union
If they were our members, we would make sure that everything is verified, then we would be able to give more meat to whatever has happened.Lesiba Thobakgale, National Spokesperson - SA Police Union
With regards to the budget speech, Thobakgale says that they are hoping to hear that the minister will give more funds towards crime prevention and improving police capacity.
We need more resources for the police to be able to do their work.Lesiba Thobakgale, National Spokesperson - SA Police Union
He adds that they are hoping to hear the minister speak on the issues that surround upward mobility and promotions within the police force.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bheki Cele to deliver budget speech amid reports of 'pork drama'
More from Local
[LISTEN] What is the Employment Equity Act actually saying?
The Employment Equity Act triggered some strong reactions from opposition parties, with some even demanding it be withdrawn.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi pupils win 3rd place in Pan African Mathematics Olympiad
Pupils from schools around South Africa participated in the Pan African Mathematics Olympiad - bringing home 3rd place.Read More
Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions
Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers.Read More
Karpowership energy deal shouldn't be more than five years: Ramokgopa
As the country scrambles to find alternative energy options, government is seeking to go ahead with fossil fuel exploration, but the electricity minister cautioned against this being a long-term solution to load shedding.Read More
Brink wants Hammanskraal cholera outbreak to be treated as a national emergency
Hammanskraal was facing an over decade-long water-related health emergency, resulting in a dysfunction water treatment plant in the area that contributed to the deadly outbreak, which thus far caused at least 15 fatalities.Read More
'They should have treated us better BEFORE the outbreak' - Hammanskraal resident
So far, 15 people in Hammanskraal have died amid a cholera outbreak in the area.Read More
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics
The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images.Read More
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa
In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa.Read More
Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition
The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability.Read More