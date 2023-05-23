Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Bheki Cele to deliver budget speech amid reports of 'pork drama'

23 May 2023 11:46 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Budget speech
Bheki Cele
SA Police Union
pork
Lesiba Thobakgale

Reports emerged of drama surrounding the Police Minister this weekend when he allegedly demanded pork from a halaal kitchen.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Lesiba Thobakgale, SA Police Union national spokesperson.

There are two major talking points around Police Minister Bheki Cele at the moment.

One is the minister being set to deliver his budget speech in parliament, and the other relates to pork.

The Sunday World reported that Cele had allegedly demanded a specific pork meal at SAPS Tshwane Academy despite the fact that the kitchen was halaal.

When his request was not fulfilled, two officers, the academy’s training commander Brigadier Paulus Mphenyeke and support services manager Colonel Freddie Bakker, were reportedly redeployed.

Thobakgale says the SA Police Union has also heard of the reports but are unable to confirm whether this is true.

What we know is they are not our members, or we would have [more] knowledge.

Lesiba Thobakgale, National Spokesperson - SA Police Union

If they were our members, we would make sure that everything is verified, then we would be able to give more meat to whatever has happened.

Lesiba Thobakgale, National Spokesperson - SA Police Union

With regards to the budget speech, Thobakgale says that they are hoping to hear that the minister will give more funds towards crime prevention and improving police capacity.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday, 7 April 2021, giving officers strict orders to clean up the streets of the Western Cape and root out gangsters. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News.
Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday, 7 April 2021, giving officers strict orders to clean up the streets of the Western Cape and root out gangsters. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News.

We need more resources for the police to be able to do their work.

Lesiba Thobakgale, National Spokesperson - SA Police Union

He adds that they are hoping to hear the minister speak on the issues that surround upward mobility and promotions within the police force.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bheki Cele to deliver budget speech amid reports of 'pork drama'




