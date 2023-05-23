



Dorothy 'Dottie' Fideli, a 77-year-old woman with three kids tied the knot with herself on Saturday, 20 May at her retirement residence.

Sources say that this is Dottie's second marriage. Her first was in 1965 and lasted nine months.

Dottie says her first marriage was short-lived because she 'wore a black dress' and admits it was 'doomed' before it started.

The self-love queen says she got the idea to marry herself after her neighbour told her about a woman on television doing the same.

Of course, Dottie's kids support her choice and helped prepare the ceremony for her.

Dottie says, other than having her kids, marrying herself feels 'fulfilling' because it's the culmination of all the work she's done to love herself in ways no one has been able to over the years.

The second time around, Dottie wore white and looked beautiful, expressing her excitement for her special day.

Watch Dottie's special day posted by KCENNews below.

In the video, Dottie says this is 'something new' for her... and for the world too, but we love it!

Dottie also shares some advice, saying self love is important and the key to being happy.

Love is the most important thing in this world and if you love God and love yourself, this world will be a field of roses. This is the best thing that I've ever had, outside of having kids. This is what I've always wanted and I'm so happy. Dorothy Fideli, Retired Bride - Ohio

While some might see this as weird, others might see it as a protest - showing a subtle middle finger to societal norms but most are seeing it as an epic celebration of self love.

After all, if we don't have much self love, how will we love others?

Dottie's solo matrimony might just be onto something - you do you, boo!

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] 77-year-old woman marries herself in an act of self love