Artificial sweeteners won’t help you lose weight – WHO
John Perlman speaks to registered dietician and certified nutrition practitioner, Mpho Tshukudu.
The World Health Organisation may have just ended the long debate on artificial (non-sugar) sweeteners.
The organisation reports that sugar substitutes will not help control your weight or even mitigate the risks of non-communicable diseases like diabetes and heart disease.
They have no nutritional value.
In fact, they may carry some long-term effects such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.
People must improve their nutrition education and make more conscious food decisions.
The enjoyment and pleasure we get from eating tasty food do not lie in its increased amounts of sugar, fat, and salt, as the food industry has taught us.
You can use textures and beautiful flavours in your meals to actually give you the satisfaction that you need.Mpho Tshukudu, registered dietician
For those who opt for honey – sugar is sugar, says Tshukudu.
Just because something is natural doesn’t mean it does not have fats and sugar… the portion size is important.Mpho Tshukudu, registered dietician
Listen to the interview above for more.
