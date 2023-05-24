WhatsApp now lets you edit sent messages

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Children must be immersed in literacy practices to overcome SA's reading crisis 81% of grade four learners in South Africa cannot read for meaning. 24 May 2023 7:57 AM
Modise acknowledges SA-Russia ties amid arms deal allegations row Opposition members of Parliament questioned the docking of the Lady R in December and whether any weapons were loaded for Russia a... 24 May 2023 7:46 AM
SA must settle for ‘significant’ load shedding for rest of 2023, says Gordhan However, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said Eskom has a target to improve the country’s energy availability factor to... 24 May 2023 7:21 AM
View all Local
Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers. 23 May 2023 10:22 AM
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images. 22 May 2023 2:47 PM
The Midday Report Express: Residents chase off Tshwane mayor amid cholera All the news you need to know. 22 May 2023 2:17 PM
View all Politics
Harry Oppenheimer biographer digs deep into life of diamond and gold magnate DA MP Michael Cardo talks about his book 'Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty'. He's the first person granted full acces... 23 May 2023 9:39 PM
Funeral cover ads don't appeal to everyone but this one is 'heart-wrenching' Clientèle's funeral plan campaign is the advertising "hero" pick of the week for Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery. 23 May 2023 9:14 PM
While loadshedding boosts takeout, restaurants still 35% below pre-COVID sales Bruce Whitfield asks economist John Loos to explain what's really happening in the food sector. 23 May 2023 8:23 PM
View all Business
WhatsApp now lets you edit sent messages The new feature allows you 15 minutes to make changes to texts you have already sent. 24 May 2023 7:13 AM
PowerResults: Tuesday, 23 May 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 24 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Don’t drop it! The world’s most expensive ice cream costs almost R130k How much do you love ice cream? 23 May 2023 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Musa Nyatama confirmed as Swallows coach on a permanent basis The 35-year-old guided Swallows to a top 8 finish this season, when at one stage the team was sitting bottom of the log. 23 May 2023 7:55 PM
'Man City are going to take some catching' - Peter Drury, football commentator City secured a 5th title in six seasons and became only the second team in the Premier League era, after rivals Manchester United,... 22 May 2023 8:01 PM
Is there any team that can knock Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch next season? Sundowns won the league with seven games to go and finished the season on 70 points, 16 points ahead of Pirates in second place. 22 May 2023 7:52 PM
View all Sport
Happy birthday, Bob Dylan! Celebrate 82 like a rolling stone... Bob Dylan turns 82 years old today. Let's take a trip down nostalgia lane with some of his best music. 24 May 2023 8:16 AM
Rolf Harris, Australian entertainer and convicted sex offender dies at 93 Harris was famed for his 50-year career as one of Britain’s best-known TV performers before being convicted as a sex offender. 23 May 2023 2:51 PM
Billionaire, Jeff Bezos proposes to long-time girlfriend with a R48 MILLION ring How does a billionaire propose? We've got the deets. 23 May 2023 11:06 AM
View all Entertainment
Police begin new search for Madeleine McCann in Portuguese reservoir Many years after her disappearance in 2007, police are set to begin a new search for Madeleine McCann in a Portuguese reservoir. 23 May 2023 9:34 AM
Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability. 22 May 2023 2:20 PM
At least 12 people dead after crowd crush at El Salvador stadium At least 12 people have died and more than 100 were injured in a crowd crush at a football game in El Salvador. 22 May 2023 11:57 AM
View all World
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
WhatsApp now lets you edit sent messages

The new feature allows you 15 minutes to make changes to texts you have already sent.

WhatsApp has finally announced that one of the most requested features by users is now available – message editing.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Meta-owned social media network Facebook to make the announcement.

You can now edit your WhatsApp messages up to 15 mins after they're sent!

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO

Now users no longer have to delete a message or send a separate text to clarify when they have made a spelling mistake or would like to give more context within the same message.

The ability to un-send a message was added as a feature in 2017, where users had 48 hours to delete a message. The time limit was increased to 60 hours in 2022.

All users need to do to access the edit feature is long-press on a sent message ‘Edit’ from the menu that pops up. Users will have up to 15 minutes before they can no longer edit messages.

Users will now be able to make changes to already sent messages. Picture: WhatsApp
Users will now be able to make changes to already sent messages. Picture: WhatsApp

Android users can access the edit function by clicking on the ‘three dots’ button on the top right-hand corner of the screen.

In the interests of transparency, edited messages will display ‘edited’ alongside them, so the recipients of messages are aware of the correction. However, the edit history will not be displayed.

This game-changing feature has started rolling out to users worldwide and will soon be available to all users in the coming weeks.


This article first appeared on 947 : WhatsApp now lets you edit sent messages




More from Lifestyle

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

PowerResults: Tuesday, 23 May 2023

24 May 2023 6:07 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Michael Cardo on Twitter @michaelcardo

Harry Oppenheimer biographer digs deep into life of diamond and gold magnate

23 May 2023 9:39 PM

DA MP Michael Cardo talks about his book 'Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty'. He's the first person granted full access to a vast trove of Oppenheimer family documents.

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Clientèle Limited - Funeral campaign

Funeral cover ads don't appeal to everyone but this one is 'heart-wrenching'

23 May 2023 9:14 PM

Clientèle's funeral plan campaign is the advertising "hero" pick of the week for Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Don’t drop it! The world’s most expensive ice cream costs almost R130k

23 May 2023 2:45 PM

How much do you love ice cream?

Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from YouTube, KCENNEWS page

[WATCH] 77-year-old woman marries herself in an act of self love

23 May 2023 1:43 PM

Dorothy 'Dottie' Fedeli from Ohio recently married herself in a ceremony dedicated to celebrating self love.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © devin_pavel/123rf.com

Woman's lost ring found more than a decade after it was flushed down the toilet

23 May 2023 1:37 PM

A 71-year-old woman was reunited with her lost ring 13 years after accidentally flushing it down the toilet.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: © okrasyuk/123rf.com

Be more conscious of what hair products you use - dermatologist

23 May 2023 1:27 PM

African hair requires more attention to keep it healthy and manageable, but don’t just opt for any products, warns dermatologist Dr Pholile Mpofu.

Read More arrow_forward

Wikimedia Commons Duncan.Hull

[PICS] You may now kiss the AI! Pics of Elon Musk's 'robot wife' kiss goes viral

23 May 2023 1:17 PM

Photos have been circulating of Elon Musk locking lips with a humanoid looking robot but there is more to it than meets the eye.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: Twitter screengrab

Cotton On blasted for selling an under R10 mug 'shamelessly' for R199

23 May 2023 11:54 AM

'Does it come with ancestors?' 'Is it because it's pink?' Cotton On's R199 mug goes viral because it's MUCH cheaper elsewhere.

Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Nosy GRANDMA confronts YOUNG driver over his dirty car

23 May 2023 11:10 AM

"The people around here will judge you by a dirty car..."

Read More arrow_forward

