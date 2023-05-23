[PICS] You may now kiss the AI! Pics of Elon Musk's 'robot wife' kiss goes viral
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories.
The pictures of Musk sharing a kiss with a few robots went viral, but all is not quite what it appears. While many people seemed to believe that Musk was creating ‘robot wives’ it turns out they were just AI-generated photos.
The original tweeter created these photos to ‘clarify the dangers of AI’.
The pictures followed the launch of Musk’s Optimus robot project which he launched last year.
Elon Musk announces the future wife who is she?' Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) May 16, 2023
It is the first robot that has been manufactured specifically designed with artificial intelligence with the personality and the characteristics of the female that he dreams of…which is not found in any normal person, because of… pic.twitter.com/a2JdpTfwef
The hilarious part is that everyone assumed that is exactly what Elon Musk would do.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
That is why it went viral, because it was not out of the question.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [PICS] You may now kiss the AI! Pics of Elon Musk's 'robot wife' kiss goes viral
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Elon_Musk_Royal_Society_(crop1).jpg
