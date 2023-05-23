Woman's lost ring found more than a decade after it was flushed down the toilet
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories.
A woman in Minnesota, Mary Strand, had received the ring as a gift from her husband for their 33rd wedding anniversary.
Unfortunately, the ring was a bit too big and one day fell off and was accidentally flushed down the toilet.
Her husband, who works in sewerage and water treatment, reportedly tried to rescue the ring but to no avail.
However, amazingly more than a decade later the ring turned up at a wastewater treatment plant.
After some investigation into the ring’s ownership, somebody from the council arrived with the ring, albeit not in the best condition after 13 years in a sewer, and returned it to its rightful owner.
She said she saw it swirling down the toilet and there was nothing she could do.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
She said she was just so happy to have the diamond ring back.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
One just hopes they cleaned it before they returned it.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
