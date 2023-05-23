The Midday Report Express: Gift of the Givers assists with Cholera outbreak
The cholera outbreak remains in the spotlight on The Midday Report today, with Gift of the Givers lending their support to the beleaguered residents of Hammanskraal.
With 15 people now confirmed dead from the preventable disease, the situation grows more dire by the day and residents' frustration continues to boil over.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Clifford Mabe of Gift of the Givers to get their take on the situation on the ground.
So the residents are panicking, because they don't know where the cholera is coming from. The city of Tshwane declared that the water is clean, but no, the community is scared. So, as Gift of the Givers, we decided that we're going to stick with bottled water.Clifford Mabe, Gauteng Communication Liaison Officer for Gift of the Givers
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
-
South African Tourism will brief the portfolio committee on its turnaround plan in the wake of canceled Tottenham Hotspur deal.
-
Trial of the Enyobeni Tavern disaster resumes.
-
Disbarred advocate, Malesela Teffo, is being taken to court by the Legal Practice Council for being in contempt of court.
-
Five former G4S employees accused of assisting convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester's escape, appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Gift of the Givers assists with Cholera outbreak
Source : Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
More from Local
While loadshedding boosts takeout, restaurants still 35% below pre-COVID sales
Bruce Whitfield asks economist John Loos to explain what's really happening in the food sector.Read More
Bird flu in Brazil could heavily affect SA poultry sector
Most of the chicken we eat in South Africa comes from Brazil.Read More
'This is my book. Herman has no final word' - Mashaba's biographer speaks out
Herman Mashaba’s unauthorised biography ‘The Outsider’ has been pulled off the market by Johnathan Ball Publishers.Read More
Bheki Cele to deliver budget speech amid reports of 'pork drama'
Reports emerged of drama surrounding the Police Minister this weekend when he allegedly demanded pork from a halaal kitchen.Read More
[LISTEN] What is the Employment Equity Act actually saying?
The Employment Equity Act triggered some strong reactions from opposition parties, with some even demanding it be withdrawn.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi pupils win 3rd place in Pan African Mathematics Olympiad
Pupils from schools around South Africa participated in the Pan African Mathematics Olympiad - bringing home 3rd place.Read More
Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions
Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers.Read More
Karpowership energy deal shouldn't be more than five years: Ramokgopa
As the country scrambles to find alternative energy options, government is seeking to go ahead with fossil fuel exploration, but the electricity minister cautioned against this being a long-term solution to load shedding.Read More
Brink wants Hammanskraal cholera outbreak to be treated as a national emergency
Hammanskraal was facing an over decade-long water-related health emergency, resulting in a dysfunction water treatment plant in the area that contributed to the deadly outbreak, which thus far caused at least 15 fatalities.Read More