



Rolf Harris was an Australian-born entertainer whose career encompassed work as a musician, singer-songwriter, composer, comedian, actor, painter and television personality.

He gained celebrity status across the globe and was beloved until he was convicted as a sex offender and labelled a 'pedophile' for sex crimes with teenage victims in 2013.

Today (23 May), Rolf Harris (93) died of neck cancer which he had suffered from since October 2022.

It's reported that the serial abuser was barely able to speak towards the end of his life.

Serial abuser and ex-entertainer Rolf Harris dies aged 93 https://t.co/xehflQof5V ' BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 23, 2023

Harris rose to fame with a 50-year career in the entertainment industry with accolades to match his decades long career which was stripped away from him after he had been convicted as a sex offender.

The disgraced broadcaster's reputation was irredeemably damaged when he was sentenced to five years and nine months in jail in 2014 for 12 indecent assaults on four young women and girls between 1968 and 1986.

Harris was released on parole in 2017. Earlier that year, he was cleared of three further charges and the jury failed to reach a verdict on four more.

Upon his prison release, the infamous 'pedophile' entertainer lived in his hometown of Bray, Berkshire until his death.

This article first appeared on KFM : Rolf Harris, Australian entertainer and convicted sex offender dies at 93