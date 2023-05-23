[WATCH] Don’t drop it! The world’s most expensive ice cream costs almost R130k





A scoop of this delicate ice cream can set you back almost R130 000.

That’s right, this Japanese ice cream costs JP¥873 400 per serving, officially making it the most expensive ice cream in the world, according to the Guinness World Records.

The frozen dessert is called byakya, which translates to ‘white night’ in Japanese, is from a shop called Cellato.

It is made from rare ingredients, including what many consider the best white truffle in Italy.

The decadent dessert is topped off with edible gold leaf, two types of cheese and Sakekasu, a paste-like ingredient that comes from the process of sake-making.

“It took us over 1.5 years to develop, with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right,” a representative from the company tells the Guinness World Records.

We love ice cream just as much as the next person, but maybe not R130 000 worth.

