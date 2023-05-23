While loadshedding boosts takeout, restaurants still 35% below pre-COVID sales
Bruce Whitfield talks to John Loos, Property Sector Strategist at FNB Commercial Property Finance
- Restaurants and coffee shops have still not recovered to pre-COVID levels says an economist
- Loadshedding is driving the trend of takeout and home deliveries that took off during lockdown
Loadshedding causes havoc in all of our lives but business owners are particularly hard-hit, particularly when it comes to food sector businesses like restaurants.
And while more people are heading to takeaway outlets and ordering in to cope with loadshedding, those sales don't necessarily equate to the costs of powering generators to keep kitchens running.
Bruce Whitfield asks an economist to explain what's really happening in the food industry.
RELATED: Wimpy & Steers owner, Famous Brands reports profit despite loadshedding impact
Property sector strategist John Loos (FNB Commercial Property Finance) says he's been watching the monthly figures from Statistics SA for the food and beverage sector. That covers restaurants, coffee shops, takeaways and catering.
Nominally, there's been 15.5% year-on-year growth in the sector as of March.
Adjusting for inflation, Loos says, that's still 7.4% in real terms.
"So the sales growth looks pretty good as of March, although the growth rate has been slowing in recent months."
However, when you look a bit deeper he notes, you have to consider that this sector never really fully recovered from the COVID lockdowns.
It took a hell of a beating then and comes off a very low base, so all these growth rates look relatively good...John Loos, Property Sector Strategist - FNB Commercial Property Finance
...but if you compare March 2023 with March 2019 - the March before the lockdown started - then you see that the value of sales is still 5.7% _below _that of March 2019, and if you adjust that into real terms then its 14.7% below.John Loos, Property Sector Strategist - FNB Commercial Property Finance
In conclusion then, it's a sector still battling from a sales point of view just to come back to 2019 levels.
While we do see a move to takeaway and fast food-type outlets, restaurants and coffee shops are still struggling, he says.
The stats:
In real terms, sales for these more traditional eateries are down 35.1% compared to March 2019. Catering services are faring even worse at 39.2%.
Takeaways, fast food outlets... that sub-sector are 33.1% up in real terms... a lot of that deliveries too, but it's also about convenience and speed and probably greater affordability too.John Loos, Property Sector Strategist - FNB Commercial Property Finance
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : While loadshedding boosts takeout, restaurants still 35% below pre-COVID sales
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/tamper-proof_takeaway_food_packaging.html
More from Business
Tyme secures R1.5 billion investment, half will come into South Africa
TymeBank continues growing in South Africa and the Philippines - now the Tyme Group is considering entering Vietnam.Read More
Bird flu in Brazil could heavily affect SA poultry sector
Most of the chicken we eat in South Africa comes from Brazil.Read More
'Boy did I spend, I got into a spiral of debt' - Former MP, Phumzile Van Damme
Phumzile van Damme gets personal about her money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
R741m in loadshedding costs impacts Astral Foods, SA's largest chicken producer
The costs associated with producing poultry have skyrocketed to record highs, as the group's operating profits fell by 88% to R98m.Read More
Wimpy & Steers owner, Famous Brands reports profit despite loadshedding impact
The group's headline earnings per share jumped almost 40% to 488 cents for the year-end February.Read More
Netcare profits increase by 49%, but warns of critical nurses shortage in SA
The hospital group's net profit jumped almost 49% to R666 million in the half-year to end-March.Read More
[LISTEN] Challenges of procuring electricity from independent producers
As South Africa continues to battle with loadshedding, the country is looking towards Independent Power Producers.Read More
Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and Ponzis: 5 signs you’re being SCAMMED
Look out for 'get-rich-quick' scams with these five tell-tale signs.Read More
Borrowers must dig deeper for deposits as banks 'tighten up' on home loans
Borrowers will need to save more towards their home loan deposit, advises Jackie Smith of Ooba.Read More
More from Local
Bird flu in Brazil could heavily affect SA poultry sector
Most of the chicken we eat in South Africa comes from Brazil.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Gift of the Givers assists with Cholera outbreak
All the news you need to know.Read More
'This is my book. Herman has no final word' - Mashaba's biographer speaks out
Herman Mashaba’s unauthorised biography ‘The Outsider’ has been pulled off the market by Johnathan Ball Publishers.Read More
Bheki Cele to deliver budget speech amid reports of 'pork drama'
Reports emerged of drama surrounding the Police Minister this weekend when he allegedly demanded pork from a halaal kitchen.Read More
[LISTEN] What is the Employment Equity Act actually saying?
The Employment Equity Act triggered some strong reactions from opposition parties, with some even demanding it be withdrawn.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi pupils win 3rd place in Pan African Mathematics Olympiad
Pupils from schools around South Africa participated in the Pan African Mathematics Olympiad - bringing home 3rd place.Read More
Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions
Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers.Read More
Karpowership energy deal shouldn't be more than five years: Ramokgopa
As the country scrambles to find alternative energy options, government is seeking to go ahead with fossil fuel exploration, but the electricity minister cautioned against this being a long-term solution to load shedding.Read More
Brink wants Hammanskraal cholera outbreak to be treated as a national emergency
Hammanskraal was facing an over decade-long water-related health emergency, resulting in a dysfunction water treatment plant in the area that contributed to the deadly outbreak, which thus far caused at least 15 fatalities.Read More