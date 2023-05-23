While loadshedding boosts takeout, restaurants still 35% below pre-COVID sales





Bruce Whitfield talks to John Loos, Property Sector Strategist at FNB Commercial Property Finance

Restaurants and coffee shops have still not recovered to pre-COVID levels says an economist

Loadshedding is driving the trend of takeout and home deliveries that took off during lockdown

Loadshedding causes havoc in all of our lives but business owners are particularly hard-hit, particularly when it comes to food sector businesses like restaurants.

And while more people are heading to takeaway outlets and ordering in to cope with loadshedding, those sales don't necessarily equate to the costs of powering generators to keep kitchens running.

Bruce Whitfield asks an economist to explain what's really happening in the food industry.

Property sector strategist John Loos (FNB Commercial Property Finance) says he's been watching the monthly figures from Statistics SA for the food and beverage sector. That covers restaurants, coffee shops, takeaways and catering.

Nominally, there's been 15.5% year-on-year growth in the sector as of March.

Adjusting for inflation, Loos says, that's still 7.4% in real terms.

"So the sales growth looks pretty good as of March, although the growth rate has been slowing in recent months."

However, when you look a bit deeper he notes, you have to consider that this sector never really fully recovered from the COVID lockdowns.

It took a hell of a beating then and comes off a very low base, so all these growth rates look relatively good... John Loos, Property Sector Strategist - FNB Commercial Property Finance

...but if you compare March 2023 with March 2019 - the March before the lockdown started - then you see that the value of sales is still 5.7% _below _that of March 2019, and if you adjust that into real terms then its 14.7% below. John Loos, Property Sector Strategist - FNB Commercial Property Finance

In conclusion then, it's a sector still battling from a sales point of view just to come back to 2019 levels.

While we do see a move to takeaway and fast food-type outlets, restaurants and coffee shops are still struggling, he says.

The stats:

In real terms, sales for these more traditional eateries are down 35.1% compared to March 2019. Catering services are faring even worse at 39.2%.

Takeaways, fast food outlets... that sub-sector are 33.1% up in real terms... a lot of that deliveries too, but it's also about convenience and speed and probably greater affordability too. John Loos, Property Sector Strategist - FNB Commercial Property Finance

