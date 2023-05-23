Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
While loadshedding boosts takeout, restaurants still 35% below pre-COVID sales Bruce Whitfield asks economist John Loos to explain what's really happening in the food sector. 23 May 2023 8:23 PM
Bird flu in Brazil could heavily affect SA poultry sector Most of the chicken we eat in South Africa comes from Brazil. 23 May 2023 5:57 PM
The Midday Report Express: Gift of the Givers assists with Cholera outbreak All the news you need to know. 23 May 2023 4:46 PM
View all Local
Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers. 23 May 2023 10:22 AM
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images. 22 May 2023 2:47 PM
The Midday Report Express: Residents chase off Tshwane mayor amid cholera All the news you need to know. 22 May 2023 2:17 PM
View all Politics
Tyme secures R1.5 billion investment, half will come into South Africa TymeBank continues growing in South Africa and the Philippines - now the Tyme Group is considering entering Vietnam. 23 May 2023 7:03 PM
'Boy did I spend, I got into a spiral of debt' - Former MP, Phumzile Van Damme Phumzile van Damme gets personal about her money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money. 22 May 2023 9:08 PM
R741m in loadshedding costs impacts Astral Foods, SA's largest chicken producer The costs associated with producing poultry have skyrocketed to record highs, as the group's operating profits fell by 88% to R98m... 22 May 2023 8:28 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Don’t drop it! The world’s most expensive ice cream costs almost R130k How much do you love ice cream? 23 May 2023 2:45 PM
[WATCH] 77-year-old woman marries herself in an act of self love Dorothy 'Dottie' Fedeli from Ohio recently married herself in a ceremony dedicated to celebrating self love. 23 May 2023 1:43 PM
Woman's lost ring found more than a decade after it was flushed down the toilet A 71-year-old woman was reunited with her lost ring 13 years after accidentally flushing it down the toilet. 23 May 2023 1:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Musa Nyatama confirmed as Swallows coach on a permanent basis The 35-year-old guided Swallows to a top 8 finish this season, when at one stage the team was sitting bottom of the log. 23 May 2023 7:55 PM
'Man City are going to take some catching' - Peter Drury, football commentator City secured a 5th title in six seasons and became only the second team in the Premier League era, after rivals Manchester United,... 22 May 2023 8:01 PM
Is there any team that can knock Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch next season? Sundowns won the league with seven games to go and finished the season on 70 points, 16 points ahead of Pirates in second place. 22 May 2023 7:52 PM
View all Sport
Rolf Harris, Australian entertainer and convicted sex offender dies at 93 Harris was famed for his 50-year career as one of Britain’s best-known TV performers before being convicted as a sex offender. 23 May 2023 2:51 PM
Billionaire, Jeff Bezos proposes to long-time girlfriend with a R48 MILLION ring How does a billionaire propose? We've got the deets. 23 May 2023 11:06 AM
Belinda Davids is bringing ‘The Greatest Love of All’ tour to Joburg The internationally loved Whitney Houston tribute show opens at the Joburg Theatre this August. 22 May 2023 10:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Police begin new search for Madeleine McCann in Portuguese reservoir Many years after her disappearance in 2007, police are set to begin a new search for Madeleine McCann in a Portuguese reservoir. 23 May 2023 9:34 AM
Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability. 22 May 2023 2:20 PM
At least 12 people dead after crowd crush at El Salvador stadium At least 12 people have died and more than 100 were injured in a crowd crush at a football game in El Salvador. 22 May 2023 11:57 AM
View all World
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Tyme secures R1.5 billion investment, half will come into South Africa

23 May 2023 7:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Patrice Motsepe
African Rainbow Capital
Tyme
TymeBank

TymeBank continues growing in South Africa and the Philippines - now the Tyme Group is considering entering Vietnam.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Coenraad Jonker, co-founder of Tyme and CEO of TymeBank.

- Digital banking group Tyme has secured close to R1.5 billion as part of a pre-series C capital raise launched in January

- In May, TymeBank celebrated its 7-millionth customer in South Africa

Digital banking group Tyme has secured close to R1.5 billion ($77.8 million) as part of its pre-series C capital raise launched in January this year.

The announcement comes as the group's South African flagship TymeBank celebrated its 7-millionth customer this month.

Image: TymeBank ZA on Facebook @tymebankza
Image: TymeBank ZA on Facebook @tymebankza

The capital raise attracted two new international investors - Norrsken22, an Africa-focused tech growth fund, and Blue Earth Capital ("BlueEarth"), an independent global impact investment firm.

Tyme says the funds being raised are intended to further operations in South Africa and the Philippines, for future expansion in Southeast Asia, and a partial share buyback.

RELATED: Investment in TymeBank pays off for Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital

Bruce Whitfield interviews Coenraad Jonker, co-founder of Tyme and CEO of TymeBank.

Jonker says the plan for expansion into Vietnam is still in its early days.

Tyme has engaged a number of potential partners and co-investors and is looking at coming to a decision in the next 3-6 months.

RELATED: TymeBank to open 600 kiosks in Foschini stores, prints your debit card instantly

The business model of partnering with retailers, as Tyme has done in South Africa, is also being considered for Vietnam he says.

If everything goes well 2024 would be the year in which we enter that market... Vietnam is an interesting market, 100 million people growing at a healthy 6.5%, almost no unemployment... and the retail market is increasingly characterised by the expansion of retailers.

Coenraad Jonker, CEO - TymeBank

Back home, Jonker says, TymeBank is growing "faster than ever".

More than half of the almost R1.5 billion raised will come into South Africa he adds, particularly into Tyme's small business lending proposition.

How is the bank keeping up with servicing its rapidly increasing number of clients?

We're running the entire business on HWS Cloud, so we don't have often the hardware constraints that conventional banks have to take on more volumes... but we're very mindful that the pace of growth means we also have to be more and more mindful of the quality of service.

Coenraad Jonker, CEO - TymeBank

Scroll up to listen to the interview with Jonker


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tyme secures R1.5 billion investment, half will come into South Africa




23 May 2023 7:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Patrice Motsepe
African Rainbow Capital
Tyme
TymeBank

More from Business

Image: 123rf.com

While loadshedding boosts takeout, restaurants still 35% below pre-COVID sales

23 May 2023 8:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks economist John Loos to explain what's really happening in the food sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © David Tadevosian /123rf.com

Bird flu in Brazil could heavily affect SA poultry sector

23 May 2023 5:57 PM

Most of the chicken we eat in South Africa comes from Brazil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: National Spokesperson for the DA Phumzile van Damme at The Gathering: Media Edition at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 3 August 2017. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.

'Boy did I spend, I got into a spiral of debt' - Former MP, Phumzile Van Damme

22 May 2023 9:08 PM

Phumzile van Damme gets personal about her money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © David Tadevosian /123rf.com

R741m in loadshedding costs impacts Astral Foods, SA's largest chicken producer

22 May 2023 8:28 PM

The costs associated with producing poultry have skyrocketed to record highs, as the group's operating profits fell by 88% to R98m.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wimpy & Steers owner, Famous Brands reports profit despite loadshedding impact

22 May 2023 7:25 PM

The group's headline earnings per share jumped almost 40% to 488 cents for the year-end February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town: Picture Supplied.

Netcare profits increase by 49%, but warns of critical nurses shortage in SA

22 May 2023 6:54 PM

The hospital group's net profit jumped almost 49% to R666 million in the half-year to end-March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Challenges of procuring electricity from independent producers

22 May 2023 1:20 PM

As South Africa continues to battle with loadshedding, the country is looking towards Independent Power Producers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Jacek Dudzinski/123rf.com

Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and Ponzis: 5 signs you’re being SCAMMED

22 May 2023 12:24 PM

Look out for 'get-rich-quick' scams with these five tell-tale signs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya

Borrowers must dig deeper for deposits as banks 'tighten up' on home loans

22 May 2023 11:54 AM

Borrowers will need to save more towards their home loan deposit, advises Jackie Smith of Ooba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will my boss understand when Eskom sheds its load? © milkos/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Can ChatGPT make better investment decisions than you?

22 May 2023 11:29 AM

Sarah Nicholson, Operations Manager at JustMoney, chats about investing using AI tools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bird flu in Brazil could heavily affect SA poultry sector

Local Business

'This is my book. Herman has no final word' - Mashaba's biographer speaks out

Local

Africa in line to be one of the fastest growing economies

Africa

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Cholera’s spike, Teffo’s antics, 947’s Anele’s top cheesecake

24 May 2023 12:49 AM

Kwezanamuhla: Isizohlolwa ezweni lonke icholera

24 May 2023 12:46 AM

Lesufi slams claims that Gauteng govt failed to improve township economy

23 May 2023 11:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA