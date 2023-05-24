Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Beneficiaries of Tshwane multi-million rand RDP project lament shoddy houses

24 May 2023 6:40 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Solly Msimanga
City of Tshwane
Atteridgeville
RDP homes

Beneficiaries of a RDP initiative for disabled and elderly people in Tshwane said their houses were not suitable for their needs.

JOHANNESBURG - A multi-million rand housing initiative in Atteridgeville initially meant to benefit disabled and elderly people has crumbled, with shoddy houses built without in-house toilets, no running water and many beneficiaries selling their houses.

In addition, at least one house has been demolished after it was deemed unsafe for occupation, while many beneficiaries complained that their house were starting to crack despite being recently built.

In November 2017, the then Tshwane Executive Mayor, Solly Msimanga, sold the Waterfront mayoral mansion for R5.1 million.

Msimanga said the proceeds from the sale would be used to build 40 RDP (Reconstruction and Development Programme) houses in Atteridgeville Extension 19.

The beneficiaries of the houses were going to be people living with disabilities, the elderly, vulnerable and child headed homes.

In April 2018, Msimanga announced the first two beneficiaries for the programme, an elderly woman called Evelin Khuboni and an amputee, Joshua Tuka.

When Eyewitness News visited the site recently, we were told that Khuboni no longer lives there and that her house was occupied by someone else.

While for Tuka and his wife, Thembi, who suffers from severe arthritis and requires crutches to walk, it is not what they were promised.

Thembi said they were told the houses would have in-house toilets and running tap water to make life easier for them as elderly and disabled people.

Instead, they must use their social welfare grants to pay for someone to fetch water for them using a bucket and they have a toilet just a few metres away from their home.

“They see that we are crippled, some of us use wheelchairs. My husband also uses wheelchairs. If I am at the hospital for a check-up, how is he supposed to use the toilets. He has to use a bucket. This is a problem; we are really struggling,” said Thembi.

Thembi demonstrated to Eyewitness News how the toilet was too small for he as she had to keep the door open in order to fit properly.

Another early beneficiary of the programme is wheelchair-bound Buti Malepa (51). Malepa was born with a defect that prevents his legs from growing and he has been using a wheelchair all of his life.

Malepa said that prior to moving into the RDP house, he lived in a shack.

“I was and still am grateful to live here, based on where I used to be,” he said.

Malepa said he was also told that there would be in-house toilets at the RDP houses and he was surprised to find there weren’t.

His toilet is also a few meters away from his home with a gentle downward slope however.

“Sometimes I fall when the ground is slippery, but you get used to it,” he said. “When it is raining, I have no choice but to hold it in.”

Isaac Kgosana, a community member of Extension 19, said the programme was infiltrated by criminal elements as many of the houses belonged to landlords who were renting them out.

“In terms of disabled or elderly people, I will say there is about five left,” he said.

Msimanga told Eyewitness News that when he vacated his mayoral position in 2019, the programme was at a stage of appointing a contractor.

“I took a report to council and made announcements of the beneficiaries. When I left, the construction had started, what stalled it, I don’t know,” he said.

Selby Bokaba, Tshwane Municipality spokesperson, said the city's taking court action against the original contractor for shoddy work and performance.

Bokaba said a new contractor had been appointed to complete the building of the remaining houses.

In terms of the in-house toilets, Bokaba said there was no need for them as outside ones already existed at the site.

“A decision was taken at administrative level not to duplicate an already existing service,” he said.


This article first appeared on EWN : Beneficiaries of Tshwane multi-million rand RDP project lament shoddy houses




