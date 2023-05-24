PowerResults: Tuesday, 23 May 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 23 May 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 20, 24, 26, 28, 38 PB: 13
PowerBall Plus: 03, 18, 19, 30, 33 PB: 15
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 23/05/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 23, 2023
#PowerBall: 20, 24, 26, 28, 38#PowerBall: 13#PowerBallPLUS: 03, 18, 19, 30, 33#PowerBall: 15 pic.twitter.com/Pvhm5E7FNG
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerResults: Tuesday, 23 May 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
More from Lifestyle
WhatsApp now lets you edit sent messages
The new feature allows you 15 minutes to make changes to texts you have already sent.Read More
Harry Oppenheimer biographer digs deep into life of diamond and gold magnate
DA MP Michael Cardo talks about his book 'Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty'. He's the first person granted full access to a vast trove of Oppenheimer family documents.Read More
Funeral cover ads don't appeal to everyone but this one is 'heart-wrenching'
Clientèle's funeral plan campaign is the advertising "hero" pick of the week for Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery.Read More
[WATCH] Don’t drop it! The world’s most expensive ice cream costs almost R130k
How much do you love ice cream?Read More
[WATCH] 77-year-old woman marries herself in an act of self love
Dorothy 'Dottie' Fedeli from Ohio recently married herself in a ceremony dedicated to celebrating self love.Read More
Woman's lost ring found more than a decade after it was flushed down the toilet
A 71-year-old woman was reunited with her lost ring 13 years after accidentally flushing it down the toilet.Read More
Be more conscious of what hair products you use - dermatologist
African hair requires more attention to keep it healthy and manageable, but don’t just opt for any products, warns dermatologist Dr Pholile Mpofu.Read More
[PICS] You may now kiss the AI! Pics of Elon Musk's 'robot wife' kiss goes viral
Photos have been circulating of Elon Musk locking lips with a humanoid looking robot but there is more to it than meets the eye.Read More
Cotton On blasted for selling an under R10 mug 'shamelessly' for R199
'Does it come with ancestors?' 'Is it because it's pink?' Cotton On's R199 mug goes viral because it's MUCH cheaper elsewhere.Read More