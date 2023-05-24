Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
102 years ago today, the first Comrades Marathon (with 34 runners) took place

24 May 2023 8:52 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Comrades Marathon

South Africa held its first Comrades Marathon in 1921, compromising 34 runners. Here's who won...

'Run, Forrest! Run!' wasn't a thing when the first Comrades Marathon took place on 24 May 1921, exactly 102 years ago.

This day was also called 'Empire Day' or 'Commonwealth Day' to honour and celebrate the British Empire and Queen Victoria's birthday.

The first Comrades Marathon started in Pietermaritzburg and ended in Durban, 87.9 kilometres away.

Only 34 runners participated in the race while 16 runners completed it, including a World War One veteran, Vic Clapham.

Bill Rowan is memorialised in history for winning the race in eight hours and 59 minutes.

Here he is...

Today, the Comrades Marathon is the most popular road race in South Africa and the biggest ultra-marathon in the world.

The next Comrades Marathon is less than three weeks away (11 June).

Runners who finish in under nine hours receive a bronze 'Bill Rowan' medal, dedicated to the first-ever winner.

Good luck to those participating in this historic event!


This article first appeared on KFM : 102 years ago today, the first Comrades Marathon (with 34 runners) took place




