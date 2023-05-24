102 years ago today, the first Comrades Marathon (with 34 runners) took place
'Run, Forrest! Run!' wasn't a thing when the first Comrades Marathon took place on 24 May 1921, exactly 102 years ago.
This day was also called 'Empire Day' or 'Commonwealth Day' to honour and celebrate the British Empire and Queen Victoria's birthday.
The first Comrades Marathon started in Pietermaritzburg and ended in Durban, 87.9 kilometres away.
Only 34 runners participated in the race while 16 runners completed it, including a World War One veteran, Vic Clapham.
Bill Rowan is memorialised in history for winning the race in eight hours and 59 minutes.
Here he is...
Today, the Comrades Marathon is the most popular road race in South Africa and the biggest ultra-marathon in the world.
The next Comrades Marathon is less than three weeks away (11 June).
Runners who finish in under nine hours receive a bronze 'Bill Rowan' medal, dedicated to the first-ever winner.
Good luck to those participating in this historic event!
This article first appeared on KFM : 102 years ago today, the first Comrades Marathon (with 34 runners) took place
Source : https://www.facebook.com/ComradesMarathon/posts/the-bill-rowan-medal-was-introduced-in-the-millennium-year-to-recognise-runners-/1028556393875771/
More from Sport
Musa Nyatama confirmed as Swallows coach on a permanent basis
The 35-year-old guided Swallows to a top 8 finish this season, when at one stage the team was sitting bottom of the log.Read More
'Man City are going to take some catching' - Peter Drury, football commentator
City secured a 5th title in six seasons and became only the second team in the Premier League era, after rivals Manchester United, to win 3 league titles in a row.Read More
Is there any team that can knock Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch next season?
Sundowns won the league with seven games to go and finished the season on 70 points, 16 points ahead of Pirates in second place.Read More
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida
Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him.Read More
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards
Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categoriesRead More
I believe I am the best: Bulls centre Wandisile Simelane
The Pretoria side was dumped out of the competition at the quarterfinal stage after losing to finalists the Stormers.Read More
'I am a winner and I always want to be at the top'- Royal AM President Mkhize
Royal AM are currently in 11th place on the DStv Premiership table with one game to go and have an outside chance of making the top 8.Read More
Pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wins Durango-Durango race
The 37-year-old was the first African to win a stage race on the UCI Women's World Tour and is the inaugural UCI eSports world champion.Read More
Kevin Lerena has his sights set on bigger prize after WBC Silver win
Kevin Lerena beat Ryad Merhy via unanimous decision after the bout went the full 12 rounds at Emperors Palace.Read More