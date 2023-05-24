SA rallies behind Dineo Ranaka after suicidal social posts: 'I'm trying my best'
Social media shared the love with media personality Dineo Ranaka after she shared her struggles with mental health.
In an unexpected Instagram post on 23 May, the Kaya 959 radio presenter says she is trying her best to keep her head above water as she battles suicidal thoughts.
“I’m trying my best not to commit suicide. My mind is so loud of late, and life is f-cking hard, so f-cking hard, and I’m trying my best, but it seems my best is not enough.”
Kaya FM shared their support for the radio presenter, confirming she was not on air.
“The Kaya 959 family is keeping Dineo in their hearts, and we wish her healing. We also ask for privacy as Dineo gets through this difficult time,” said the station’s managing director, Colleen Louw.
In no time at all, Mzansi came together to show Ranaka love, sharing messages of strength.
Love and strength to Dineo Ranaka. There are so many people that saw the post and could relate and kept it to themselves. Strength to the ones that are fighting silent battles 🫂❤️🩹.' Irvin Pooe (@Irvinpooe) May 24, 2023
Remember that the month of May is Mental Health Awareness month. Sending love and big BIG hugs to everyone who is going through the most. Dineo Ranaka triggered me and I'm so glad to see that I'm not alone. 💔 I hope we all make it 🕯️🤍' Auntie🐇🐰 (@Noosh_noose) May 23, 2023
Saddened by what #DineoRanaka is going through hope and pray she sees the light at end of the tunnel love nd Light sis❤️💡' Mrsvkay (@Mrsvkay2) May 23, 2023
What Dineo Ranaka is going through it's sad. Unfortunately most people won't understand or sympathize with her because of the things she stood and continue to stand up for. May God heal her. It's not easy dealing with depression and being a sangoma' Tšhegofatšo ❤️ (@MaabuleM) May 23, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : SA rallies behind Dineo Ranaka after suicidal social posts: 'I'm trying my best'
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CqVSCxcsWoU/
