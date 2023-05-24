Cholera outbreak: 'Sue Tshwane's failing politicians' - Progressive Health Forum





Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Aslam Dasoo, convenor of the Progressive Health Forum.

There have been 15 confirmed cholera deaths after Tshwane has been battling for years with water issues.

Residents have been forced to buy bottled water as they are unable to drink from taps.

Cholera has been around for thousands of years but is usually seen in places experiencing disasters such as earthquakes, war, or poor infrastructure in underdeveloped areas.

The mayor of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, attempted to visit Jubilee Hospital amid the outbreak but was chased away by residents who were furious that it took cholera deaths for politicians to pay attention to their water struggles.

Dr Dasoo penned a piece in Daily Maverick in which he argues that all councillors, from all the administrations, who are responsible for the outbreak should be sued.

He writes that the outbreak represents a catastrophic government failure as the Rooiwal Wastewater Works was allowed to deteriorate to this extent.

Dasoo says the government is more concerned with its own ambitions than the well-being of the communities it is supposed to serve.

(From left) David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy Minister of Health and Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Gauteng MEC for Health during a media briefing at the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal on 22 May 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

If you are telling me that over 10 years… you could not get your act together to fix one wastewater treatment plant, then frankly you should not be in the government. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum

It has been a massive failure of governance where the one large wastewater plant has been lying derelict and has been the cause, we are quite certain, of this outbreak. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum

It is also quite astounding that the city council, or whoever is in charge there, now issues an instruction to people to not use tap water. I mean this absurd, because where else will people find water? Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cholera outbreak: 'Sue Tshwane's failing politicians' - Progressive Health Forum