[WATCH] Dad pretends to cut daughter's hair to prevent a tantrum at HOME
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
As a parent, what compromises have you made to keep peace between your children?
A father maintaining peace by pretending to cut his daughter's hair is TRENDING.
A war at home was averted after the girl insisted on having her hair cut.
And there was peace in the house 🙆♂️ ...this gender 😀 pic.twitter.com/vQJEfJWjoZ' Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) May 21, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
