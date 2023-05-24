Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] The Dutch secret to living more meaningfully is doing... NIKS(en)

24 May 2023 11:26 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
'Niksen: Embracing the Dutch art of doing nothing'

Dutch author of 'Niksen', Olga Mecking chats about the country's wellness trend captivating the world - 'doing nothing.'

John Maytham speaks to Dutch writer, journalist, translator and linguist Olga Mecking about her book, 'Niksen: Embracing the Dutch art of doing nothing' which is captivating the world.

Listen to her explain why below.

In Mecking's book, she explains a Dutch lifestyle practice called, Niksen - if you're Afrikaans, this might sound like 'niks' and means exactly what how sounds - doing nothing.

The Dutch practice 'Niksen' with the objective to live life meaningfully.

This concept is captivating the rest of the world and might be a way to manage stress or recover from burnout because we're busy overworking and not resting enough.

But...

It's not just doing nothing, Olga says...

It's doing something without a purpose.

Olga Mecking, Dutch Author - Niksen

So, it's not 'Netflix and chilling' because technically, you're still doing SOMETHING, it's doing absolutely nothing, mindlessly.

Some activities that embody the purpose of 'Niksen' are:

  • Looking out of the window

  • Laying down

  • Just sitting

Mecking says the benefits of Niksen can aid productivity, help you reboot and feel refreshed.

Overall, this concept complements Dutch culture which encourages working without overworking yourself.

Scroll up to listen to the full audio or read more about 'Niksen' from Mecking's book.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] The Dutch secret to living more meaningfully is doing... NIKS(en)




24 May 2023 11:26 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
'Niksen: Embracing the Dutch art of doing nothing'

