[WATCH] Customer disappointed after ordering terribly cooked sea platter
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What did you do after getting the food you did not expect? Did you complain or just pretend to love it?
A customer in Greece was forced to finish a seafood platter he did not expect from a restaurant.
He added that the owner yelled and forced him to finish the platter.
@cammyelnino23 The owner really shouted at me for not finishing my food 💀🐠 #Greece #Seafood #Oceanbasket ♬ Lay All Your Love On Me sped up - SpedUpSongs</3
