SAPS given legal permission to use cellphone surveillance technology
Lester Kiewit speaks with Murray Hunter, Digital Rights Researcher for ALT Advisory.
According to Hunter, these ‘grabbers’ are a mobile surveillance tool that will act as a fake cellphone tower.
When this is activated, it can identify and monitor cellphones in the area.
He says that how police could use this, is to track suspects in an area using their cellphone, or to monitor conversations between suspects of a crime.
However, there are some concerns with this technology as it can be used for mass surveillance.
Hunter adds that there has been evidence that state spying has been abused in the past.
Whatever technology the police are using, they still need to follow the law.Murray Hunter, Digital Rights Researcher - ALT Advisory
He says that the use of this technology needs to come with permission from a judge and there needs to be transparency.
Despite this, he does note that there is still some skepticism around the use of this technology and whether it will be used lawfully.
It is actually up to the government to explain exactly how they plan to use this technology in a way that is inline with the law.Murray Hunter, Digital Rights Researcher - ALT Advisory
This is the same crime intelligence, the same state security, that we saw playing all kinds of dirty tricks and corruption during state capture.Murray Hunter, Digital Rights Researcher - ALT Advisory
Not enough has changed about these institutions for us to say we feel okay with these guys having grabbers.Murray Hunter, Digital Rights Researcher - ALT Advisory
He says that in order for South Africans to feel some sense of security with the use of this technology, it will be essential that the grabbers are closely monitored, and it is clearly understood where the equipment is at all times and what it is being used for.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SAPS given legal permission to use cellphone surveillance technology
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33640266_woman-using-her-mobile-phone-city-skyline-night-light-background.html
More from Local
[WATCH] Dad pretends to cut daughter's hair to prevent a tantrum at HOME
"The boys had a hair cut, she insisted she must have hers too."Read More
Cholera outbreak: 'Sue Tshwane's failing politicians' - Progressive Health Forum
The community of Hammanskraal has been struck by a deadly cholera outbreak; its water is unsafe.Read More
Children must be immersed in literacy practices to overcome SA's reading crisis
81% of grade four learners in South Africa cannot read for meaning.Read More
Modise acknowledges SA-Russia ties amid arms deal allegations row
Opposition members of Parliament questioned the docking of the Lady R in December and whether any weapons were loaded for Russia as alleged by US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety.Read More
SA must settle for ‘significant’ load shedding for rest of 2023, says Gordhan
However, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said Eskom has a target to improve the country’s energy availability factor to 70% by March 2024.Read More
Beneficiaries of Tshwane multi-million rand RDP project lament shoddy houses
Beneficiaries of a RDP initiative for disabled and elderly people in Tshwane said their houses were not suitable for their needs.Read More
Harry Oppenheimer biographer digs deep into life of diamond and gold magnate
DA MP Michael Cardo talks about his book 'Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty'. He's the first person granted full access to a vast trove of Oppenheimer family documents.Read More
While loadshedding boosts takeout, restaurants still 35% below pre-COVID sales
Bruce Whitfield asks economist John Loos to explain what's really happening in the food sector.Read More
Bird flu in Brazil could heavily affect SA poultry sector
Most of the chicken we eat in South Africa comes from Brazil.Read More