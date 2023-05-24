The next Miss SA could be married or have kids - CEO
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Miss South Africa CEO, Stephanie Weil.
Miss South Africa is promoting inclusivity and diversity.
This year the pageant expanded its criteria, inviting married and divorced women, and mothers between the ages of 20 and 30 (as of 13 August 2023) to apply.
I think that where we are as a country, as women, we need to push boundaries, we need to really start shouting and putting our hands up for inclusivity and diversity… the time is now and we really need to push that boundary.Stephanie Weil, CEO – Miss South Africa
There are also no height or weight specifications or requirements.
We are all aware the role of women has changed over the years, and we need to embrace that. It is all about what beauty means to you.Stephanie Weil, CEO – Miss South Africa
Pageant entries closed in early May and the top 30 contestants are said to be announced on 24 May.
The final event is set to take place in mid-August, where the winner will be crowned and go on to represent South Africa at the 72nd Miss Universe Pageant in El Salvador later this year.
Scroll above to listen to the interview.
