[LISTEN] Men who sit and pee mostly come from...
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the day's trending topics.
Today's viral news includes where men who are most likely to sit down to pee come from.
Listen to Friedman's verdict below... skip to 08:23 for the answer.
Need a clue?
The men who are most likely to sit down to pee in this country use the phrase, 'sitzpinklers' which means someone who urinates.
Yes, it's GERMANY!
Friedman reports that a survey from a UK-based research and data analytics company called, YouGov conducted research from 30 countries to reveal that Germany is the number one country where men sit to pee the most, followed by Sweden with Denmark taking third place.
The research also shows that sitting to pee is particularly prevalent among German men over the age of 55, with 49% of the age group saying they sit down to urinate 'every time' and a further 25% saying they do so 'most times'.
The country where men are least likely to sit and pee is... Mexico.
A 2014 study by researchers at the Leiden University Medical Centre in the Netherlands also found that sitting helps empty the bladder faster compared to standing.
Friedman also says, however, when you pee, make sure you...
Put the seat down and aim.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Presenter - Barb's Wire
Yes, please, aim.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Men who sit and pee mostly come from...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/gastroenteritis.html?oriSearch=tummy+bug&sti=nve7qv05jv0hdjylmr|&mediapopup=115146034
