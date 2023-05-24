Simple tips to keep your pets warm this winter
As winter sets in, remember that your pets are also affected.
Make sure your four-legged family members stay safe and warm with these simple helpful tips from the National Council of SPCAs:
1) All animals should have access to a proper shelter, especially if they sleep outside.
Breeds with thick coats such as Huskies, St Bernards, Chows and German Shepherds might prefer to stay outside during the night but they should always have the option to come inside if they want to.
Small breeds with short hair such as Yorkshire Terriers, Pekinese, Doberman Pinschers and Pomeranians should be kept inside, protected from the cold.
2) Make sure that your dog’s vaccinations are all up to date, especially against kennel cough and the normal five-in-one vaccine as cold air will predispose them to bronchitis.
3) If your pet stays indoors, lay down a few newspapers under their blanket/bed to insulate against the cold floor.
4) Make sure that your cat has a clean litter box inside the house. If it is too cold, they may not want to go outside to use a litter box and it can lead to bladder infections.
In a multi-cat household, make sure there is always one more litter box than the number of cats – in different rooms of course.
Remember, if you're feeling cold, they are too!
