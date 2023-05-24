'Netflix and chill' with your own account, password-sharing ban expands globally
Netflix expanded its crack down on password-sharing to one household per account in over 100 countries on Tuesday, 23 May.
Why?
The password-sharing policy is an attempt for the streaming service to make more money from those who are using paying customers' passwords for free.
In a statement from Netflix, it said that password-sharing prohibits investments to create new series and films and prevents the company from growing.
With more than 100 million households sharing accounts, Netflix says it's expanding the policy to more than 100 countries imminently.
The password-sharing ban is not the only change buffering in...
Netflix is also launching 'basic with ads.'
Here's what it's all about:
In a nutshell, you'll pay less for a Netflix account with ads and more for an account without ads - it's a paid tiered ad system.
Why?
Again, this is a way for the streaming service to increase their revenue.
In April, Netflix reported that its home to 232.5 million subscribers with five million accounted to its ad-support tier.
So, getting users who are viewing for free to sign up for the Netflix ad tier would improve its appeal to advertisers and potential users - which is a win-win for Netflix.
Critics of this policy say there's a down-side to the password-sharing ban and tiered ad system because people can opt for other streaming services - leaving Netflix completely.
If you are password-sharing - now might be the time to relook at your streaming choices.
