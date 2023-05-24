Streaming issues? Report here
Mahsa Amini's grave vandalised in Iran ('Even your tombstone bothers them')

24 May 2023 1:16 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Iran
Mahsa Amini
Mahsa Amini protests

The grave of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked mass protests in Iran, was attacked by vandals.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, our International Correspondent.

Even the glass of your tombstone bothers them. No matter how many times they break it, we will fix it. Let's see who gets tired first.

Ashkan Amini, brother

Mahsa Amini died in hospital in September last year after being detained by police for three days.

The circumstances around her death were suspicious, and anti-government protests erupted throughout authoritarian Iran.

Her grave was reportedly attacked for the second time in recent months, and the glass around it was shattered.

The family’s lawyer claims the grave was vandalised by people known for 'distasteful actions.'

Possibly known by the authorities, possibly acting on behalf of the authorities? You do have to wonder.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview for more.




