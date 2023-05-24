Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cholera in SA: A symptom of 2 decades of continued sewage pollution and neglect Prof Anja du Plessis speaks about the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal that has lead to at least 15 deaths. 24 May 2023 2:19 PM
The Midday Report Express: Tshwane cholera death toll rises to 17 All the news you need to know. 24 May 2023 2:02 PM
SAPS given legal permission to use cellphone surveillance technology The South African Police Service has been given legal permission to use mass-surveillance cellphone grabbers. 24 May 2023 11:47 AM
View all Local
Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers. 23 May 2023 10:22 AM
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images. 22 May 2023 2:47 PM
The Midday Report Express: Residents chase off Tshwane mayor amid cholera All the news you need to know. 22 May 2023 2:17 PM
View all Politics
Harry Oppenheimer biographer digs deep into life of diamond and gold magnate DA MP Michael Cardo talks about his book 'Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty'. He's the first person granted full acces... 23 May 2023 9:39 PM
Funeral cover ads don't appeal to everyone but this one is 'heart-wrenching' Clientèle's funeral plan campaign is the advertising "hero" pick of the week for Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery. 23 May 2023 9:14 PM
While loadshedding boosts takeout, restaurants still 35% below pre-COVID sales Bruce Whitfield asks economist John Loos to explain what's really happening in the food sector. 23 May 2023 8:23 PM
View all Business
World’s oldest Homo sapiens footprint identified on SA's Cape south coast The 153 000-year-old track was found in the Garden Route National Park, in the Western Cape. 24 May 2023 2:35 PM
'Netflix and chill' with your own account, password-sharing ban expands globally On Tuesday (23 May) Netflix expanded their password-sharing restriction to one household per account in over 100 countries. 24 May 2023 1:43 PM
[WATCH] Customer disappointed after ordering terribly cooked sea platter Have you ever ordered food but been disappointed when it arrived? 24 May 2023 1:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
102 years ago today, the first Comrades Marathon (with 34 runners) took place South Africa held its first Comrades Marathon in 1921, compromising 34 runners. Here's who won... 24 May 2023 8:52 AM
Musa Nyatama confirmed as Swallows coach on a permanent basis The 35-year-old guided Swallows to a top 8 finish this season, when at one stage the team was sitting bottom of the log. 23 May 2023 7:55 PM
'Man City are going to take some catching' - Peter Drury, football commentator City secured a 5th title in six seasons and became only the second team in the Premier League era, after rivals Manchester United,... 22 May 2023 8:01 PM
View all Sport
Celine Dion sells Las Vegas mansion for R570 million The property sold for three times more than what Celine Dion paid for it in 2017. 24 May 2023 9:30 AM
SA rallies behind Dineo Ranaka after suicidal social posts: 'I'm trying my best' The radio presenter says she is trying her best to keep her head above water as she battles suicidal thoughts. 24 May 2023 8:38 AM
Happy birthday, Bob Dylan! Celebrate 82 like a rolling stone... Bob Dylan turns 82 years old today. Let's take a trip down nostalgia lane with some of his best music. 24 May 2023 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Mahsa Amini's grave vandalised in Iran ('Even your tombstone bothers them') The grave of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked mass protests in Iran, was attacked by vandals. 24 May 2023 1:16 PM
Adolf Hitler's birth house to be used for police human rights training The Austrian government has finally decided what to do with the house where dictator Adolf Hitler was born. 24 May 2023 9:11 AM
Police begin new search for Madeleine McCann in Portuguese reservoir Many years after her disappearance in 2007, police are set to begin a new search for Madeleine McCann in a Portuguese reservoir. 23 May 2023 9:34 AM
View all World
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Cholera in SA: A symptom of 2 decades of continued sewage pollution and neglect

24 May 2023 2:19 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Hammanskraal
Cholera
The Conversation
cholera outbreak

Prof Anja du Plessis speaks about the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal that has lead to at least 15 deaths.

South Africans have expressed outrage at the deaths of at least 15 residents of Hammanskraal, in the city of Tshwane. The deaths were caused by cholera – a diarrhoeal disease caused by Vibrio cholerae bacteria. The disease can be fatal if left untreated. The bacteria produces a toxin in the small intestine. This causes the secretion of enormous amounts of water, leading to diarrhoea and a rapid loss of fluids and salts (electrolytes.

The bacteria are shed in the stools of people who are infected. People get infected when they come into contact with or consume water that has been contaminated with the bacteria. Cholera is closely linked to inadequate access to clean water and sanitation facilities. Preventing it requires more than practising individual hygiene. Areas typically at risk include peri-urban slums and rural areas where the minimum requirements of clean water and sanitation have not been met.

The cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal is not limited to that area: the reported cases are part of a wider outbreak in South Africa as well as the wider southern African region. Prof Anja du Plessis, a research specialist in water resource management, believes that the crisis could have been averted. She explains to The Conversation Africa’s Ina Skosana.

What is behind this crisis?

The current cholera outbreak is not necessarily an issue of potable water. It’s the result of a combination of factors. These include dysfunctional and non-compliant wastewater treatment works, mismanagement, under-investment and misappropriation of funds. Along with the lack of political will and action over the past two decades, these factors have formed a perfect storm. It is a legacy issue which has been emphasised by myself and other researchers since as far back as 2002.

The health crisis we are seeing can be attributed to the legacy of sewage pollution across the country because wastewater treatment works are in poor or critical condition due to under-investment and mismanagement.

More than 80% (105 of 115) of wastewater treatment systems have been identified to be in a critical state. These water treatment plants require urgent intervention and rehabilitation. The partial or the complete lack of functioning wastewater treatment works is accompanied by significant negative implications for public health, the environment as well as socio-economic development and growth. It should be managed in a proactive way to ensure that people receive potable water in line with the South African National Standard 241 for drinking water.

South Africa has made progress in expanding access to water infrastructure on a national level. However, access to water has declined in five of its nine provinces between 2002 and 2019. Only 64% of households are estimated to have a reliable and safe water supply service.

And having access to water supply infrastructure does not guarantee reliable and safely managed water supply. The water might not be of suitable quality for drinking and/or cooking.

What is needed for water to be potable?

Drinking water is considered to be potable when it has been filtered and treated in various processes. The water must be free from contaminants and harmful bacteria or pathogens. Water is suitable when it is safe for both drinking and cooking.

Non-potable water can taste normal (like potable water) but can cause serious health problems – in this case, cholera.

What other issues are at play?

The country’s continued sewage crisis, which has now led to a cholera outbreak, is largely due to non-functional municipal sewage systems. More than 90% of the total 824 treatment plants across the country release raw or partially treated sewage directly into the country’s already scarce water resources.

The Vaal River is a good example. It has been reported to be “polluted beyond acceptable levels” by the South African Human Rights Commission, significantly affecting the environment, socio-economic growth and endangering people’s health.

Additionally, a total of 151 municipalities are close to collapse. And 43 municipalities have already collapsed and require immediate intervention. Major issues include weak governance, alleged corruption, and poor management of assets, operations and maintenance. There aren’t enough experienced individuals with suitable qualifications. There has also been a lack of accountability and political will over the past two decades. These issues within municipalities have led to the failure of wastewater treatment works. Some have reached crisis levels.

The combination of dysfunctional or non-functional municipalities and dilapidated wastewater treatment works has significantly affected the most vulnerable populations. Most of these people live in informal settlements and urban slums, and are defenceless against water-related illnesses.

A water tanker brings water to Hammanskraal amidst a cholera outbreak in the area. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
A water tanker brings water to Hammanskraal amidst a cholera outbreak in the area. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

The main factors behind the country’s sewage crisis and cholera outbreak are:

  • lack of maintenance of basic infrastructure at local government level

    • lack of capacity and suitable skills

    • lack of implementation and enforcement of existing legislation and policy

    • lack of accountability

What must be done now?

South Africa’s water quality scores as “tolerable” in terms of microbiology standards and “unacceptable” by operational standards. This shows poor wastewater treatment works performance.

The microbiological score indicates the possibility and presence of immediate unacceptable health risks. On a national scale the bacterial and/or pathogen concentration values exceed the numerical limits specified in SANS 241. In other words the total Coliforms count per 100ml is above the set standard of 10 counts per 100ml.

The unacceptable level for operations indicates that the operation of treatment systems and risk to infrastructure is of concern and not efficient. The data emphasises the non-functioning and overall neglect of wastewater treatment works.

To improve prevention and response to health crises, such as the current cholera outbreak, the government needs to test supplied drinking water, from all sources, on a frequent basis to establish compliance and be clear about the results as well as the amount and extent of cholera cases across the country.

The current state of drinking water supplied across the country also needs a critical evaluation. The country can simply not afford the continued dysfunction of municipalities and wastewater treatment works.

Reactive management, lack of political will, transparency and unaccountability over the past two decades have contributed to the current state of affairs. The cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal could have been avoided and prevented if necessary actions had been taken.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation. Written by Anja du Plessis, Associate Professor and Research Specialist in Water Resource Management, University of South Africa.

The Conversation

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cholera in SA: A symptom of 2 decades of continued sewage pollution and neglect




24 May 2023 2:19 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Hammanskraal
Cholera
The Conversation
cholera outbreak

More from Local

FILE: Hammanskraal has not had clean, running water in years. Picture: Pixabay

The Midday Report Express: Tshwane cholera death toll rises to 17

24 May 2023 2:02 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ldprod/123rf.com

SAPS given legal permission to use cellphone surveillance technology

24 May 2023 11:47 AM

The South African Police Service has been given legal permission to use mass-surveillance cellphone grabbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Dad pretends to cut daughter's hair to prevent a tantrum at HOME

24 May 2023 11:34 AM

"The boys had a hair cut, she insisted she must have hers too."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

(From left) David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy Minister of Health and Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Gauteng MEC for Health during a media briefing at the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal on 22 May 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

Cholera outbreak: 'Sue Tshwane's failing politicians' - Progressive Health Forum

24 May 2023 9:40 AM

The community of Hammanskraal has been struck by a deadly cholera outbreak; its water is unsafe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © gasparij/123rf.com

Children must be immersed in literacy practices to overcome SA's reading crisis

24 May 2023 7:57 AM

81% of grade four learners in South Africa cannot read for meaning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Defence Minister Thandi Modise at a media briefing on 25 October 2021. Picture: GCIS

Modise acknowledges SA-Russia ties amid arms deal allegations row

24 May 2023 7:46 AM

Opposition members of Parliament questioned the docking of the Lady R in December and whether any weapons were loaded for Russia as alleged by US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on 17 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

SA must settle for ‘significant’ load shedding for rest of 2023, says Gordhan

24 May 2023 7:21 AM

However, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said Eskom has a target to improve the country’s energy availability factor to 70% by March 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buti Malepa (51) outside his RDP home in Atteridgeville Extension 19. Maleba said he was expecting the RDP to have an in-house toilet. Picture: Jacques Nelles/ Eyewitness News

Beneficiaries of Tshwane multi-million rand RDP project lament shoddy houses

24 May 2023 6:40 AM

Beneficiaries of a RDP initiative for disabled and elderly people in Tshwane said their houses were not suitable for their needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Michael Cardo on Twitter @michaelcardo

Harry Oppenheimer biographer digs deep into life of diamond and gold magnate

23 May 2023 9:39 PM

DA MP Michael Cardo talks about his book 'Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty'. He's the first person granted full access to a vast trove of Oppenheimer family documents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: 123rf.com

While loadshedding boosts takeout, restaurants still 35% below pre-COVID sales

23 May 2023 8:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks economist John Loos to explain what's really happening in the food sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Customer disappointed after ordering terribly cooked sea platter

Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Men who sit and pee mostly come from...

Lifestyle

SA rallies behind Dineo Ranaka after suicidal social posts: 'I'm trying my best'

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Students reject NSFAS plan to take over paying allowances from universities

24 May 2023 8:34 PM

Tshwane municipality to dismiss officials implicated in Rooiwal project fiasco

24 May 2023 8:23 PM

NPA says it doesn't have skills, legal powers to probe state capture adequately

24 May 2023 7:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA