The Midday Report Express: Tshwane cholera death toll rises to 17





For the third time in a row, the Cholera outbreak in Tshwane is the top story in The Midday Report.

Authorities in the area are still failing to secure the situation with the confirmed death toll of the outbreak having now climbed to 17.

Health department officials say 67 additional people have also been hospitalised due to infection from the preventable disease.

Department officials have also advised the public to seek help as soon as possible from their nearest health facility if they experience diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps or dehydration symptoms.

Mandy Wiener speaks to the Health Department's spokesperson, Foster Mohale.

We want to continuously raise awareness about the importance of personal hygiene. People please try to protect yourselves while we continue to investigate where could the problem lies. Foster Mohale, Spokesperson - Health Department

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

David Makhura, former Premier of Gauteng, testifies in the Life Esidimeni inquest.

Convicted pedophile Gerhard Ackerman is back in court this time at the Alexandra Magistrates court.

SCOPA to deliberate on the testimony so far following the De Ruyter corruption and maladministration allegations.

