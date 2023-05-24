Mashaba biography furore: 'Author was dishonest with publisher AND public'





- Jonathan Ball Publishers announced this week that it was withdrawing the Herman Mashaba biography "The Outsider"

- The book is described as an unauthorised biography, but after publication it emerged that the ActionSA leader paid Prince Mashele to write it

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

"We now know that political analyst and author Prince Mashele lied to the public when he said his book on Herman Mashaba was an unauthorised, objective and independently conceived critique of the ActionSA leader and his political tradition."

That's the intro to an article written by Fred Khumalo, Opinions Editor at City Press.

Jonathan Ball Publishers announced this week that it was withdrawing Mashele's book from the market following the disclosure that it had been funded by Mashaba.

It's titled "The Outsider: The Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba".

Khumalo is an author himself who has written an authorised biography that he was remunerated for.

Bruce Whitfield asks him about the rules when it comes to a "paid for" biography.

The notion of influential people paying authors to tell their stories is a long-established tradition in the publishing industry Khumalo notes.

If I were to be in this case approached by Herman Mashaba to write his book and he pays me... when I approach the publishing house... I have to disclose to them that I have already been paid by Herman Mashaba, so that when the book does come out ultimately the royalties will go to Herman Mashaba and not me as the author. Fred Khumalo, Opinions Editor - City Press

Prince Mashele did not only fail to disclose to Jonathan Ball that he'd already signed an agreement with Herman Mashaba and been paid, Khumalo goes on.

The second infraction he committed is the title of the book which has it being sold as an unauthorised biography.

When a would-be reader picks up the book and sees 'unauthorised' there is a level of trust that the book is written in a manner that is objective, that is unbiased... so Prince Mashele was dishonest to the publishers and to the public in this instance. Fred Khumalo, Opinions Editor - City Press

Mashele was reportedly paid R12.5 million for his work.

Khumalo says we would have known about the funding arrangement had the biographer not duped his collaborator on the book, researcher and analyst Brutus Malada.

As someone who has in the past been commissioned and published a book about a celebrity, I was very open to my publisher and said... this lady about whom I'm writing has already paid me so you should be upfront to the reader to say the book is authorised... Fred Khumalo, Opinions Editor - City Press

...so whenever a reader picks up the book he or she then goes there knowing that... there's a certain level of bias in favour of the subject at hand. Fred Khumalo, Opinions Editor - City Press

Did you receive R12.5M from Mashaba?



🎥



- Mashele says that due to binding contractual terms, he cannot confirm whether he received the money from Action SA leader Herman Mashaba. #TheCMShow #PrinceMashele #TheOutsider #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/OhxY9jXAEM ' 702 (@Radio702) May 23, 2023

ActionSA has come out in support of its leader, saying Mashaba had no editorial control over the content of the book.

See the party's clarification below.

A summary:



1. Mashele approached Mashaba with a proposal to write a book.



2. Mashaba agreed to finance the project, pending publication.



3. Mashaba reviewed the manuscript for factual accuracy.



4. Mashaba had no engagement with the publisher, nor saw the title of the book.… https://t.co/sb2CxJLDje ' ActionSA (@Action4SA) May 23, 2023

