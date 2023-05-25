Streaming issues? Report here
25 May 2023 9:10 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Consumer goods and services ombud
Wendy Knowler
consumer talk

The Consumer Goods and Services Ombud has launched a mobile app to help consumers resolve their disputes.

Pippa Hudson speaks with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

This year the Consumer Goods and Services Ombud celebrates 10 years in operation.

To mark a decade of help, handling more than 66 000 complaints, the office has launched an app to make all consumers' lives easier.

The new app will enable consumers to lodge and track complaints and interact with the office, all without having to phone or email them.

The CGSO Mobile Application is free to download and can be used on any iPhone or Android device.

@pheelingsmedia/123rf.com
@pheelingsmedia/123rf.com

I went into my app store and downloaded it, and it is great.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

It is a very hip and happening way to do things. It is in the palm of your hand.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Listen to the interview for more (skip to 25:33).


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Consumer Ombud launches free app to lodge and track complaints




