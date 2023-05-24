Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Mamelodi Sundowns continue to revel in record Premiership title win

24 May 2023 8:04 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Rulani Mokwena
DStv Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
#MSW

Sundowns lifted the DStv Premiership trophy last week having secured the title with a record seven games remaining in the season.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Rulani Mokwena says it's incredible to be part of the team and to have achieved all the milestones that they have together.

Sundowns lifted the DStv Premiership trophy last week having secured the title with a record seven games remaining in the season.

Masandawana ended the league season 16 points ahead of second placed Orlando Pirates and won 21 out of their 30 matches

Speaking to renowned sportscaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Mokwena was full of praise for the work that has been done by the players and staff at the club, but acknowledges that there is still a lot of work to do in seasons to come.

It’s an extreme honour to be the head coach of this champion team. It has to sink in at some point because there is a lot of hard work and effort that goes into a team like this.

Rulani Mokwena, Mamelodi Sundowns Coach

We have improved the team and the individuals themselves as well as bringing many youngsters into the squad while still maintaining the high standards that we have. We have a long way to go still and we must continue to work hard to win many more games.

Rulani Mokwena, Mamelodi Sundowns Coach
rulani-jpg

A key part of their success this season was the contributions of midfielder Sipho Mbule, despite the 25-year-old only joining the club at the start of the season.

It’s the trophy I have been waiting for and I knew when I came here it would be a good chance to win almost everything...and every time I see the medal in my house I feel proud.

Sipho Mbule, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder

You don’t find a lot of people who believe in me the way the coach does and he pushes me every day to make me realise how great I am and how great I can be.

Sipho Mbule, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder
sipho-jpg

Despite a record breaking season in which Sundonws won a 6th league title in a row, there was also heartbreak as they were knocked out of the CAF Champions League semifinals on away goals, something that Cassius Mailula said took him a while to come to terms with.

I knew from day one it was something that I wanted to achieve, especially in my first year in the first team. I have learnt a lot in that competition and it was just one of those things that happen in football. That was a very expensive experience and it took me time to realise that we were out.

Cassius Mailula - Mamelodi Sundowns Right Winger

I believed that if we went to extra time, I don’t think they would have a chance. It took me 48 hours to start to accept what happened and having spoken to my mom and the coach I started coming around again.

Cassius Mailula - Mamelodi Sundowns Right Winger
coverjpg

Watch below for the full interview with Mamelodi Sundowns players and coach:


This article first appeared on 947 : Mamelodi Sundowns continue to revel in record Premiership title win




