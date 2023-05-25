Lotto results: Wednesday, 24 May 2023





JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 are:

Lotto: 11, 17, 21, 34, 44, 49 B: 15

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 09, 19, 22, 34, 38 B: 20

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 05, 06, 24, 29, 46 B: 43

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (24/05/23)!

We have a jackpot winner of R2,408,859! pic.twitter.com/MQfjZWKNPs ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 24, 2023

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (24/05/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Q7EDnBumNt ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 24, 2023

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (24/05/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/XTHsIY5mQZ ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 24, 2023

