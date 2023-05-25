King Misuzulu rubbishes 'hurtful' claims of a rift between him and Buthelezi
DURBAN - Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has noted attempts to destroy his relationship with his traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
This came after speculation that there is a rift between the king and Buthelezi as they no longer saw eye to eye on some issues.
The claims began after the Ingonyama Trust board - which the king is the sole custodian of - was changed.
But the king disputed the allegations, saying he was still enjoying a healthy relationship with Buthelezi and needed him by his side.
READ MORE:
-
Buthelezi rejects claims of bad blood between him and King Misuzulu
-
ANC urges KZN govt to attend to issues raised by King Misuzulu
-
The Zulu monarch said there are some who were attempting to create divisions within the royal family.
The king denied that the changes of the Ingonyama Trust Board destroyed his relationship with Buthelezi.
"It is hurtful to hear such allegations, I wish those behind this could stop, because this, too, is affecting the prince, that he and I don't see eye to eye."
He said regardless of the rumours, he and the Buthelezi are still family.
“He is my grandfather by blood, so I am urging those behind this to stop because I have never caused chaos for anyone's family."
Early in May, Buthelezi announced that the monarch would not make any changes to the Ingonyama Trust board, which holds over two million hectors of land.
But the king went ahead with the changes.
This article first appeared on EWN : King Misuzulu rubbishes 'hurtful' claims of a rift between him and Buthelezi
More from Local
Say cheese! Ndlovu Youth Choir is all smiles with George Clooney
Joburg residents to experience only two-hour loadshedding cycles – City Power
Tshifularo Mashava, CEO of City Power says that this should be in effect as of mid-June.Read More
Fatal 'chroming' trend popular among teens, sniffing aerosol cans for quick high
Here's what you need to know about 'chroming' or 'huffing' which a 13-year-old girl from Australia died of recently.Read More
[WATCH] The struggle is REAL! Mom patiently helps child read her Zulu homework
Does your child find it hard to communicate in the family's mother-tongue and resort to English?Read More
Vodacom’s Cape Town building has been BASKING IN SOLAR GLORY for a decade
Vodacom in Cape Town has been generating INSANE amounts of power for a decade.Read More
Please hold: Why are we still slaves to call centres and hold muzak in 2023?
A survey by online insurance platform Naked reveals the time South Africans spend listening to those annoying recorded messages and bland music while on hold.Read More
Mashaba biography furore: 'Author was dishonest with publisher AND public'
What are the rules when it comes to a "paid for" biography? Bruce Whitfield talks to Fred Khumalo, author and Opinions Editor at City Press.Read More
Inflation eases, but is it enough to spare us a 50 basis point rate hike?
Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8% in April from 7.1% in March.Read More
School Nutrition Programme: ‘There is still a problem of quality & quantity'
A study conducted by the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Development in Africa (CSDA) and the Food Evolution Research Laboratory (FERL) looked at the feeding programme from the children's perspective.Read More