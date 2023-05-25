King Misuzulu rubbishes 'hurtful' claims of a rift between him and Buthelezi





DURBAN - Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has noted attempts to destroy his relationship with his traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

This came after speculation that there is a rift between the king and Buthelezi as they no longer saw eye to eye on some issues.

The claims began after the Ingonyama Trust board - which the king is the sole custodian of - was changed.

But the king disputed the allegations, saying he was still enjoying a healthy relationship with Buthelezi and needed him by his side.

The Zulu monarch said there are some who were attempting to create divisions within the royal family.

The king denied that the changes of the Ingonyama Trust Board destroyed his relationship with Buthelezi.

"It is hurtful to hear such allegations, I wish those behind this could stop, because this, too, is affecting the prince, that he and I don't see eye to eye."

He said regardless of the rumours, he and the Buthelezi are still family.

“He is my grandfather by blood, so I am urging those behind this to stop because I have never caused chaos for anyone's family."

Early in May, Buthelezi announced that the monarch would not make any changes to the Ingonyama Trust board, which holds over two million hectors of land.

But the king went ahead with the changes.

