Mandy Wiener: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba

25 May 2023 7:03 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Herman Mashaba
Mandy Wiener
Prince Mashele

Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener.

He has, perhaps in defiance of good advice, done a series of interviews attempting to explain the details around his book about Action SA leader Herman Mashaba.

Mashele on Wednesday night offered a "sincere and unreserved apology for my part in the controversy which resulted in the withdrawal of my book”. He has also apologised to Mashaba who has "since been associated with the controversy due to no fault of his own". He confirmed he would be doing no further media interviews.

In contrast, Mashaba has gone to ground. This is unusually out of character for the politician who is an eager Zoomist and readily available to chat on talk shows to advance his views and those of his party.

Action SA has issued a statement that in summary says:

  1. Mashele approached Mashaba with a proposal to write a book.

  2. Mashaba agreed to finance the project, pending publication.

  3. Mashaba reviewed the manuscript for factual accuracy.

  4. Mashaba had no engagement with the publisher, nor saw the title of the book.

  5. Mashele did not disclose his relationship with Mashaba to the publisher, and they felt this was a breach of trust. While Mashaba and Action SA chairman Michael Beaumont may well be subscribing to good crisis comms management, the scandal has still caused reputational damage to the opposition party President.

With all the obfuscating and meandering done by Mashele in his interviews this week, what has emerged as irrefutable is that R12.5 million was paid by Mashaba to Mashele. In some versions, it was a loan that had to be paid back against book earnings. In others, it was payment to fund the research of the project.

Mashele attempted to explain to my colleague on 702, Clement Manyathela, what the vast sum of money was spent on.

"Yes, he did fund the book with R12.5 million, and that money went into research; it was a four-year research project," Mashele said.

ActionSA member Brutus Malada, who went public with the controversy, said Mashele paid him R3.2 million for research. It’s unclear what the rest was spent on aside from ‘equipment’ and photographs.

Having written several books myself and from my experience in publishing circles, I can assure you that R12.5 million is an excessive amount to be paid to an author or researcher. Realistically, only commissioned works are paid for and advances are a fraction of that.

Mashele jibed in the interview that perhaps if I had better negotiating skills I could earn far more than that. That’s very nice of him to say. But it is just beyond the realms of possibility. It does not make good business sense in the South African publishing market.

This raises pressing questions about why Mashaba paid Mashele and why he paid him so much. To be fair, Mashaba has earned his wealth through his successful business career and he can do whatever he wants with it. It is not taxpayer money and he is under no obligation to disclose how he spends it.

However, he has chosen to be a candidate for political office and is vying to be the President of the country. This comes with a degree of scrutiny. His conduct, therefore, is open to inquiry.

So why would Herman Mashaba pay Prince Mashele R12.5 million to research a book – particularly when there already exists a recently published book about his time as mayor, written by Beaumont, and Mashaba himself has authored an autobiography Black Like You (with a co-author).

Perhaps it was hubris? Could Mashaba have such an inflated sense of self that he believed that a third book about him was a necessary contribution to the country’s bookshelves? In order for Mashele to recover the cost to Mashaba, The Outsider would have to be the best-selling non-fiction book to have ever been published in SA. It would have to well outsell The President’s Keepers at least. That was never going to happen.

As columnist Gareth van Onselen pointed out on Twitter, this hubris could have been the target of Mashele’s industriousness.

“Mashele wants us to honestly believe, after reviewing the SA intellectual landscape, that what was desperately needed, in terms of detailed understanding and insight, was a third biography of Herman Mashaba. Whatever. What he really needed was R12.5 million. Lucky for him, Mashaba – a millionaire egomaniac – was the only person in the country who would believe this fantasy. And so, sure enough, he happily dished out the money. The perfect mark,” tweeted Van Onselen. “In order to avoid his real purpose being known – an obscene payday – and maintain the intellectual illusion, Mashele had to pretend this was an independent undertaking. So by omission, he misled his publisher. All the pieces were in place.”

Could it have been naivety? Did Mashaba just not understand the publishing industry and he made a foolish decision? If so, then that is not very good business sense.

If neither hubris nor naivety, then the inference must be drawn that Mashele was paid this astonishing sum to do something other than write a book for Mashaba. For the record, he has denied that he was consulting for Action SA.

As a responsible leader, it could be argued that Mashaba also had an ethical obligation to disclose the payment once he clocked that it was being published as an ‘unauthorised’ biography when he knew full well that it was indeed authorized.

Prince Mashele’s name may be trending as he attempts to ride out the storm surrounding him, but Mashaba’s credibility has also been dented. The Action SA President owes us transparency and a better explanation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mandy Wiener: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
