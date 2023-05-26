Happy birthday to the soulful singer, Lauryn Hill
Yes! Lauryn Hill is 48 years old today.
If you're a fan of the soulful singer-songwriter, actress, rapper and record producer (what can't she do, right), then you'll know that she's often regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time and one of the most influential musicians of her generation.
The singer's soulful voice propelled her to the top of the hip-hop and rhythm-and-blues charts at the end of the 20th century.
Start your day with some of Hill's most iconic songs...
1) Doo-Wop (That Thing)
2) So Much Things To Say
3) Everything is everything
4) Can’t take my eyes off you
5) Ready or not by The Fugees
6) Killing me softly by The Fugees
Here's to a wholesome 48th year around the sun!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy birthday to the soulful singer, Lauryn Hill
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ms._Lauryn_Hill_@_The_Mayan_10_18_2019_(49311869387).jpg
More from Entertainment
[LISTEN] US musician turns 'VOETSEK!' into a viral song after visiting Cape Town
'Middle finger to my hater, yelling, voetsek' and other fire lyrics are making this lekker song go viral.Read More
Happy birthday 59th birthday, Lenny Kravitz!
The musician has created a unique musical catalogue, so let's take a look at some of his top hits.Read More
Why I fell for Tina Turner: empowerment, strength and the many facets of love
Upon hearing of her death, I was sad. I recalled the power and timbre of her voice, her energy, and her commanding performances.Read More
Say cheese! Ndlovu Youth Choir is all smiles with George Clooney
Happy 84th birthday, Sir Ian McKellen (AKA Gandalf and Magneto)
The English actor is famous for playing Gandalf in Lord of the Rings and much more. Here are some of his best on-screen moments.Read More
Rest in peace, Tina Turner (83)
The rock legend, who wowed audiences since the 1960s, has passed away.Read More
Celine Dion sells Las Vegas mansion for R570 million
The property sold for three times more than what Celine Dion paid for it in 2017.Read More
SA rallies behind Dineo Ranaka after suicidal social posts: 'I'm trying my best'
The radio presenter says she is trying her best to keep her head above water as she battles suicidal thoughts.Read More
Happy birthday, Bob Dylan! Celebrate 82 like a rolling stone...
Bob Dylan turns 82 years old today. Let's take a trip down nostalgia lane with some of his best music.Read More