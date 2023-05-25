Streaming issues? Report here
Vodacom's Cape Town building has been BASKING IN SOLAR GLORY for a decade

25 May 2023 9:57 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Vodacom
Renewable energy
Solar PV
solar panels

Vodacom in Cape Town has been generating INSANE amounts of power for a decade.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Carol Hall, Managing Executive for Vodacom Western Cape Region.

Long before we were battling with stage six loadshedding and threats of worse, Vodacom’s Cape Town building took the leap into using solar.

Anyone driving along the N1 past Century City in the last decade would have noticed that the Vodacom office’s entire roof is covered with solar panels.

The building boasts more than 2000 panels and generates the bulk of its power.

Over the last ten years, the building has generated roughly 7-gigawatt hours of renewable energy.

... you probably could look at sustaining about 1000 medium size households for the same period.

Carol Hall, Managing Executive - Vodacom Western Cape Region

At the time when they installed this system, the battery storage available was not sufficient.

Vodacom is looking into replacing some of the panels and installing a battery support system.

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Vodacom’s Cape Town building has been BASKING IN SOLAR GLORY for a decade




