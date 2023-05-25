



Professional cricketer Kagiso Rabada celebrates his 28th birthday today!

The Johannesburg-born Protea player has made a name for himself as a fierce right-arm fast bowler.

He made his international debut in 2014 and topped both the ICC ODI bowler rankings and the ICC Test bowler rankings in January 2018.

By mid-2018 he became the youngest bowler to take 150 wickets in Tests at just 23 years old.

Dubbed the ‘Best Young Player in the World’ by Wisden, Radaba played for a number of local teams before moving on to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Last year, the cricketer was bought in a major auction by the Punjab Kings for $1.2 million (just over R20 million).

By April 2023, he took his 100th IPL wicket, becoming the fastest bowler to reach this milestone.

Kagiso Rabada has reached 100 #IPL wickets in the fewest number of matches (64). pic.twitter.com/avKNS6V5B3 ' SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) April 13, 2023

Happy birthday, KG!

This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 28th birthday, Kagiso Rabada!