[WATCH] The struggle is REAL! Mom patiently helps child read her Zulu homework
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What is your family's approach to mother-tongue languages spoken at home?
A child fluent in English, struggles to read an Isizulu word with her mother - and the video has going viral.
She tries to read "Ngine nja" - translated to 'I have a dog', but it seems near impossible. Finally after patient prompts from her mum, the young girl gets it right.
Ngi-Ninja!!🤣😂 I'm sorry but uGirl is gone gone, umlungu lo! pic.twitter.com/KsSr4DWjT7' Kagiso Hleza (@kelevra_bd69) May 23, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
