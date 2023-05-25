SA's Agapanthus Black Jack blooms as 'plant of the year' at Chelsea Flower Show
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about today's trending topics on Barbs Wire which includes an award-winning flower breeding duo winning big for their local Agapanthus at the renowned international flower competition.
Listen below... skip to 04:39 for this one.
South African plant-breeding duo, Andy de Wet and Quinton Bean of De Wet Plant Breeders from Hartebeespoort claims international recognition for their plant, the Agapanthus Black Jack - taking the title of 'plant of the year' at the annual Chelsea Flower Show in the United Kingdom.
As Friedman says, 'it's a very beautiful flower.'
Here's a look at the award-winning flower and their proud breeders.
The annual flower competition is hosted by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and is quite the event in the industry.
The dark-flowered Agapanthus beat 15 others shortlisted plants in the prestigious competition.
On this win, a judge says...
Black Jack sets a new benchmark for dark-flowered agapanthus. The umbels are huge, rounded and densely packed, with up to 100 florets for an extended blooming season. Requiring some frost protection, it’s perfect for terraces, balconies and small gardens, and is low maintenance and drought-tolerant.Patrick Fairweather, Fairweather's Nursery - RHS
The Mzansi breeders say the plant is disease resistant, stable, with no hidden flaws and are elated about their win.
It's amazing. It's the culmination of many years of work with international recognition. Historically, it's been foreigners improving South African flowers. It's about time South Africans make a South African plant famous.Quinton Bean, Award-Winning Plant Breeder - De Wet Plant Breeders
What a blooming beautiful win - you can get this award-winning plant for R199 at nurseries around Mzansi.
Friedman and Ford collectively say, 'well done, South African plant-breeders.'
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on KFM : SA's Agapanthus Black Jack blooms as 'plant of the year' at Chelsea Flower Show
Source : https://www.facebook.com/andy.dewet.9/
