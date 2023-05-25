Scientists discover reason this Scottish woman never feels ANY physical pain





Bongani Bingwa speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

A woman in Scotland named Jo Cameron has a rare genetic condition which prevents her from feeling any pain.

Of course, there is a reason for pain, which is to stop you doing something stupid with that part of the body. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

She has reportedly said that if she burns herself, she will only notice when she smells burning skin, and she feels no anxiety, fear or stress.

Scientists may have discovered the reason for this, which is a mutation on the FAAH-OUT gene.

They believe that this discovery could lead to developments in future medical treatments.

The thought is, if they can harness this, if they can investigate this more, then we could be talking new pain management, new pain fighting drugs, wound healing drugs… Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

A pain free legacy potentially for the whole world. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

