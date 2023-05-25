Joburg residents to experience only two-hour loadshedding cycles – City Power
Bongani Bingwa interviews Tshifularo Mashava, CEO of City Power.
There seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel for Johannesburg residents, as City Power announces its plans to mitigate the impact of loadshedding.
Plans include continuing the rollout of smart meters which monitor the electricity use of households.
Additionally, these meters will prevent households from experiencing total blackouts.
RELATED: 'Stage 16' loadshedding schedules: How EskomSePush is preparing
Mashava says that their intention is to ensure that the city only experiences two-hour loadshedding cycles, from stage 1 to stage 8.
This is expected to be implemented by mid-June.
We are working...to really deal with the energy crisis as the City of Johannesburg and ensure that we reduce the reliance on Eskom and we can give stable power to our people.Tshifularo Mashava, CEO – City Power
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37170559_candle-light-shine-on-incandescent-bulb-no-electricity-makes-electrical-equipment-useless.html?vti=mle47vc9i9wevwqixh-1-11
