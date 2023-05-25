60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It is ripe at the moment in the black market': Solar panel theft is on the rise As more homes are installing solar panels, solar panel theft is apparently becoming a real issue. 25 May 2023 3:29 PM
Meet Vusi, the man who cycled 3000km to raise funds for 10 000 pairs of shoes As of yet, Sindane has successfully been able to obtain 1500 pairs of shoes. 25 May 2023 3:15 PM
The Midday Report Express: EFF lays murder charges against Tshwane municipality All the news you need to know. 25 May 2023 1:54 PM
View all Local
Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers. 23 May 2023 10:22 AM
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images. 22 May 2023 2:47 PM
The Midday Report Express: Residents chase off Tshwane mayor amid cholera All the news you need to know. 22 May 2023 2:17 PM
View all Politics
Vodacom’s Cape Town building has been BASKING IN SOLAR GLORY for a decade Vodacom in Cape Town has been generating INSANE amounts of power for a decade. 25 May 2023 9:57 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
Please hold: Why are we still slaves to call centres and hold muzak in 2023? A survey by online insurance platform Naked reveals the time South Africans spend listening to those annoying recorded messages an... 24 May 2023 9:04 PM
View all Business
Does essence of a person live on beyond physical death? Ethics prof weighs in Does an afterlife exist? 25 May 2023 4:17 PM
GOAT Bruce Fordyce shares advice ahead of the Comrades: ‘Finish like a pro’ The Comrades Marathon kicks off in Pietermaritzburg on 11 June. 25 May 2023 4:06 PM
Have your say! Comment on proposed front warning labels on unhealthy foods Health Dept gazetted draft regulations relating to labelling on food packaging in January 2023, now available for public comment.... 25 May 2023 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 28th birthday, Kagiso Rabada! The fast bowler has been breaking records since his debut in 2014. 25 May 2023 9:23 AM
Mamelodi Sundowns continue to revel in record Premiership title win Sundowns lifted the DStv Premiership trophy last week having secured the title with a record seven games remaining in the season. 24 May 2023 8:04 PM
102 years ago today, the first Comrades Marathon (with 34 runners) took place South Africa held its first Comrades Marathon in 1921, compromising 34 runners. Here's who won... 24 May 2023 8:52 AM
View all Sport
Say cheese! Ndlovu Youth Choir is all smiles with George Clooney Yes, we're swooning too! 25 May 2023 11:50 AM
Happy 84th birthday, Sir Ian McKellen (AKA Gandalf and Magneto) The English actor is famous for playing Gandalf in Lord of the Rings and much more. Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 May 2023 8:15 AM
Rest in peace, Tina Turner (83) The rock legend, who wowed audiences since the 1960s, has passed away. 25 May 2023 6:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Scientists discover reason this Scottish woman never feels ANY physical pain A woman has lived her life without pain, and this could lead to incredible medical developments. 25 May 2023 11:02 AM
Mahsa Amini's grave vandalised in Iran ('Even your tombstone bothers them') The grave of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked mass protests in Iran, was attacked by vandals. 24 May 2023 1:16 PM
Adolf Hitler's birth house to be used for police human rights training The Austrian government has finally decided what to do with the house where dictator Adolf Hitler was born. 24 May 2023 9:11 AM
View all World
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
Mandy Wiener: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Funeral cover ads don't appeal to everyone but this one is 'heart-wrenching' Clientèle's funeral plan campaign is the advertising "hero" pick of the week for Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery. 23 May 2023 9:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Local

60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded

25 May 2023 12:06 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
African Union
The Conversation
Organisation of African Unity

UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity.

Africa Day this year marks 60 years since the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). The anniversary begs the question: How much of the vision of the OAU’s founding fathers has been realised 60 years on? What would not be there but for the efforts of the organisation and its successor the African Union?

There were two competing visions lobbying at the founding. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s president, in his Africa must Unite speech, argued the pan-African case for continental federalism, for a Union of African States, with one continental diplomatic corps, one department of defence, and a common market.

He was hugely outvoted by other presidents refusing to give up their sovereignty. So the OAU, formed on 25 May 1963, was instead modelled on the Organisation of American States. It was an inter-governmental organisation whose charter pledged it to not interfere in the internal affairs of its member states – even in the event of massacres. This followed the precedents of the UN United Nations, the Arab League, and the Organisation of American States, and would soon be followed by the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The OAU was committed to decolonisation, including the end of apartheid in South Africa and the settler regime in Southern Rhodesia (Zimbabwe). It contributed herculean diplomatic lobbying and sanctions to achieve this. Its Liberation Committee, based in Dar es Salaam (the Tanzanian commercial capital), donated weapons and funds to the insurgencies in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Angola, and Mozambique.

The OAU was a state-centric realisation of pan-Africanism. It launched a variety of continental NGOs, which were allocated to one or other member state to host. Space allows for only one example: it supported the launch of the Pan-African Writers’ Association. Ghana pledged to provide it with premises for headquarters.

One development not anticipated when the OAU was founded in 1963 was the subsequent establishment of regional economic communities. There are over a dozen of these. Out of the eight officially recognised by the AU, the most significant are the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the East African Community (EAC). These three are each free trade areas and, on paper at least, the ECOWAS and EAC are custom unions. These each provide stepping-stones towards that continental common market that Nkrumah had lobbied for back in 1963.

As a political scientist who has researched the OAU and AU, I argue that it has performed far better than almost all of its global counterparts, though it has also experienced several shortcomings.

The hits

One success of the AU is its growing prestige. After its founding in 2002, Wikipedia did not consider it merited an entry until 2011. But today 50 non-African states accredit ambassadors to the AU. The diaspora demanded inclusion during South African president Thabo Mbeki’s leadership, and is now formally recognised as the “sixth region” of the AU since 2003. Caribbean nations, members of CARRICOM, recently started formal links with the AU: these are African-descendant nations, abducted out of Africa during centuries of slave trade.

The AU architecture for peacekeeping and peacemaking has no peer in the Organisation of American States, Arab League, or ASEAN. While most AU organs meet only twice per year, the Peace and Security Council has met twice per month since its founding in 2004.

Dozens of its ad hoc military missions help governments with the suppression of terrorism everywhere from the Sahel to northern Mozambique. Various AU and regional economic community peacekeepers have served in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s numerous civil wars for decades.

The AU seeks a role in global governance. It tries to negotiate that Africa speaks with one voice in the halls of international organisations. Since some of the most important economic decisions about Africa are made outside the continent, the urgency of this is self-explanatory. The AU has its own embryonic diplomatic corps, with permanent diplomatic missions in Brussels (to negotiate with the EU), Beijing, Cairo (to negotiate with the Arab League) in New York (at the United Nations), and in Washington (to negotiate with the World Bank and IMF).

Kwame Nkrumah appealed for an African common market back in 1963. The 1991 Treaty of Abuja proposed an elaborate 34-year schedule to achieve this. The first real step towards such economic integration is the African Continental Free Trade Area - headed by a South African Secretary-General, Wamkele Mene. Clearly, this will take at least a decade to substantially achieve. But the prize of “defragmenting Africa”, as the World Bank calls it, will be worth the herculean lobbying and negotiating it will take. The African Continental Free Trade Area is currently negotiating “rules of origin” and dispute-settling mechanisms as its opening steps.

The AU tries to be norms-making. The 1991 Treaty of Abuja must surely be the world’s most ambitious attempt to import lock, stock, and barrel the institutions and norms of the EU into another continent, which was of course only partially successful.

Few AU members have implemented the Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Good Governance. But a majority of countries have one by one signed up to the African Peer Review Mechanism which, like the AU, has just celebrated its 20th anniversary. This is part of the peer pressure towards constitutionalism, and against autocrats.

Leaders of African states at the African Union Summit on 18 February 2023. Picture: @_AfricanUnion/Twitter
Leaders of African states at the African Union Summit on 18 February 2023. Picture: @_AfricanUnion/Twitter

The misses

One failure of the AU is in not preventing serial coups-de-etat. There have been more than 200 coups following the era of independence in the 1960s. The obvious reason is that the continental body never sends a military intervention to suppress the putchists, to capture them and bring them to trial for treason. It limits itself to diplomatic pressures against them, such as suspending their membership.

In 2016 the AU launched a campaign to “silence the guns by 2020”. Unhappily, it proved powerless to prevent both coups and terrorist insurgencies from continuing, so the slogan was repackaged as “silence the guns by 2030”. It remains to be seen if wars can be suppressed throughout the African continent by 2030.

Another failure is in getting member states to pay their annual dues. Clearly, the current penalties of suspension, which only fully come into effect when a state falls two years behind in payments, is not a deterrent. The AU surely needs to follow the universal practice by banks - that if a customer falls more than two months behind in repaying a mortgage bond, full sanctions are implemented.

The AU often dispatches election observers to countries to monitor voting, and hopefully to deter vote-rigging in its various forms. It has been criticised for reluctance to censure incumbent regimes that tilt the playing field in the electoral contest for power.

Cornerstone

In conclusion, the AU compares well with its peers in developing countries such as ASEAN, Organisation of American States, and Arab League. The AU accomplishes more than the Commonwealth, or the Francophonie. Only the EU is way ahead – because its budget is three orders of magnitude larger than that of the AU.

The AU has put cornerstones in place towards realising the goals of the founders. The end of coups and civil wars; working towards establishing an African common market; and getting Africa to speak with one voice in global governance are worthy goals to persist in pursuing.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

Written by Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist, University of the Western Cape.

The Conversation


25 May 2023 12:06 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
African Union
The Conversation
Organisation of African Unity

More from Africa

Picture: 3dgenerator/123rf.com

Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria

23 May 2023 12:31 PM

The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Port Louis, Mauritius. Picture: © konstik/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa

22 May 2023 2:25 PM

In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aruba2000/123rf

Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20%

19 May 2023 2:56 PM

Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment.

Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment

16 May 2023 5:10 PM

Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa with President Hage Geingob of Namibia on the eve of the 38th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community. Picture: Dirco.

Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects

11 May 2023 12:06 PM

Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © missisya/123rf.com

Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone'

9 May 2023 8:48 AM

Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Image: @BRICS_10/Twitter

Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit

3 May 2023 9:12 PM

The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heavy smoke bellows above buildings in the vicinity of Khartoum's airport amid clashes in the Sudanese capital on 15 April 2023. Picture: AFP

All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco

2 May 2023 4:15 PM

The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel and make their way to the airport to fly home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A ZIM$ 100 000 000 000 000 note. © swisshippo/123rf.com

Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar

26 April 2023 7:47 PM

While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An aerial view of black smoke rising above the Khartoum International Airport on 20 April 2023 amid ongoing battles between the forces of two rival generals. Picture: AFPTV screengrab

77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco

24 April 2023 7:27 AM

In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the country remained a dangerous and risky operation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

FILE: Screengrab from video of Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement on 24 November 2022

MPC increases repo rate to 8.25%

25 May 2023 3:41 PM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago cited elevated inflation and a weak rand as some of the reasons for the decision by the monetary policy committee (MPC).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©barmalini/123rf

'It is ripe at the moment in the black market': Solar panel theft is on the rise

25 May 2023 3:29 PM

As more homes are installing solar panels, solar panel theft is apparently becoming a real issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man cycled 3 000km from Musina to CT to raise funds for 10 000 pairs of shoes for kids in need

Meet Vusi, the man who cycled 3000km to raise funds for 10 000 pairs of shoes

25 May 2023 3:15 PM

As of yet, Sindane has successfully been able to obtain 1500 pairs of shoes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A man fills a container with water from a tank in an informal settlement in Hammanskraal on 23 May 2023. An outbreak of cholera has killed at least 17 people near South Africa's capital of Pretoria, as city officials urged residents of Hammanskraal and surrounding areas not to drink from the tap, adding water tankers were being supplied. Picture: Michele Spatari/AFP

The Midday Report Express: EFF lays murder charges against Tshwane municipality

25 May 2023 1:54 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter: @Ndlovu Youth Choir

Say cheese! Ndlovu Youth Choir is all smiles with George Clooney

25 May 2023 11:50 AM

Yes, we're swooning too!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © missisya/123rf.com

Joburg residents to experience only two-hour loadshedding cycles – City Power

25 May 2023 11:15 AM

Tshifularo Mashava, CEO of City Power says that this should be in effect as of mid-June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

boule13/123rf

Fatal 'chroming' trend popular among teens, sniffing aerosol cans for quick high

25 May 2023 10:22 AM

Here's what you need to know about 'chroming' or 'huffing' which a 13-year-old girl from Australia died of recently.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok video screengrab

[WATCH] The struggle is REAL! Mom patiently helps child read her Zulu homework

25 May 2023 10:15 AM

Does your child find it hard to communicate in the family's mother-tongue and resort to English?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Vodacom’s Cape Town building has been BASKING IN SOLAR GLORY for a decade

25 May 2023 9:57 AM

Vodacom in Cape Town has been generating INSANE amounts of power for a decade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi attending the reenactment of the Battle of Isandlwana, in Isandlwana on 21 January 2023. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP

King Misuzulu rubbishes 'hurtful' claims of a rift between him and Buthelezi

25 May 2023 7:03 AM

Speculations that the Zulu monarch and his traditional prime minister were failing to see eye to eye began after the Ingonyama Trust board changed, but the king maintained that he and Buthelezi have a healthy relationship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MPC increases repo rate to 8.25%

Business Local

Joburg residents to experience only two-hour loadshedding cycles – City Power

Local Politics

5 cheapest, most reliable new cars in South Africa

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CT police searching for motives after deadly Constantia & Wynberg shootings

25 May 2023 8:23 PM

Strength of SADC and Ecowas under spotlight as continent marks Africa Day

25 May 2023 7:57 PM

Mapisa-Nqakula holds firm on international study tour to UK for MPs

25 May 2023 7:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA