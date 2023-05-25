Say cheese! Ndlovu Youth Choir is all smiles with George Clooney
The Ndlovu Youth Choir is proudly flying the South African flag all over the world, and this time they're touching down in Germany.
And if that wasn't exciting enough, the group took to social media to share an image with the one and only George Clooney (yes, we're swooning too).
Tonight we’re in Düsseldorf, Germany sharing the stage with George Clooney. We’re performing for the wonderful @DPLotterie . They provide invaluable support for @ndlovucaregroup community and healthcare programmes in our home town of Moutse, Limpopo. 🇿🇦🇩🇪🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/l4IBZIO6KA' Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) May 24, 2023
The group is expected to share a stage with Clooney as they perform for 'Die Deutsche Postcode Lotterie', a social lottery with the aim of promoting regional, non-profit projects.
'Die Deutsche Postcode Lotterie' has provided the Ndlovu Care Group with 'invaluable' support as they help communities achieve 'sustainable health, childcare and community development services.'
Continue making South Africa proud, Ndlovu Youth Choir!
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Say cheese! Ndlovu Youth Choir is all smiles with George Clooney
Source : Twitter: @Ndlovu Youth Choir
