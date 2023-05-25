5 simple tips to prevent cholera

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It is ripe at the moment in the black market': Solar panel theft is on the rise As more homes are installing solar panels, solar panel theft is apparently becoming a real issue. 25 May 2023 3:29 PM
Meet Vusi, the man who cycled 3000km to raise funds for 10 000 pairs of shoes As of yet, Sindane has successfully been able to obtain 1500 pairs of shoes. 25 May 2023 3:15 PM
The Midday Report Express: EFF lays murder charges against Tshwane municipality All the news you need to know. 25 May 2023 1:54 PM
View all Local
Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers. 23 May 2023 10:22 AM
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images. 22 May 2023 2:47 PM
The Midday Report Express: Residents chase off Tshwane mayor amid cholera All the news you need to know. 22 May 2023 2:17 PM
View all Politics
Vodacom’s Cape Town building has been BASKING IN SOLAR GLORY for a decade Vodacom in Cape Town has been generating INSANE amounts of power for a decade. 25 May 2023 9:57 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
Please hold: Why are we still slaves to call centres and hold muzak in 2023? A survey by online insurance platform Naked reveals the time South Africans spend listening to those annoying recorded messages an... 24 May 2023 9:04 PM
View all Business
Does essence of a person live on beyond physical death? Ethics prof weighs in Does an afterlife exist? 25 May 2023 4:17 PM
GOAT Bruce Fordyce shares advice ahead of the Comrades: ‘Finish like a pro’ The Comrades Marathon kicks off in Pietermaritzburg on 11 June. 25 May 2023 4:06 PM
Have your say! Comment on proposed front warning labels on unhealthy foods Health Dept gazetted draft regulations relating to labelling on food packaging in January 2023, now available for public comment.... 25 May 2023 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 28th birthday, Kagiso Rabada! The fast bowler has been breaking records since his debut in 2014. 25 May 2023 9:23 AM
Mamelodi Sundowns continue to revel in record Premiership title win Sundowns lifted the DStv Premiership trophy last week having secured the title with a record seven games remaining in the season. 24 May 2023 8:04 PM
102 years ago today, the first Comrades Marathon (with 34 runners) took place South Africa held its first Comrades Marathon in 1921, compromising 34 runners. Here's who won... 24 May 2023 8:52 AM
View all Sport
Say cheese! Ndlovu Youth Choir is all smiles with George Clooney Yes, we're swooning too! 25 May 2023 11:50 AM
Happy 84th birthday, Sir Ian McKellen (AKA Gandalf and Magneto) The English actor is famous for playing Gandalf in Lord of the Rings and much more. Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 May 2023 8:15 AM
Rest in peace, Tina Turner (83) The rock legend, who wowed audiences since the 1960s, has passed away. 25 May 2023 6:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Scientists discover reason this Scottish woman never feels ANY physical pain A woman has lived her life without pain, and this could lead to incredible medical developments. 25 May 2023 11:02 AM
Mahsa Amini's grave vandalised in Iran ('Even your tombstone bothers them') The grave of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked mass protests in Iran, was attacked by vandals. 24 May 2023 1:16 PM
Adolf Hitler's birth house to be used for police human rights training The Austrian government has finally decided what to do with the house where dictator Adolf Hitler was born. 24 May 2023 9:11 AM
View all World
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
Mandy Wiener: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Funeral cover ads don't appeal to everyone but this one is 'heart-wrenching' Clientèle's funeral plan campaign is the advertising "hero" pick of the week for Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery. 23 May 2023 9:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

5 simple tips to prevent cholera

25 May 2023 11:47 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Cholera

Clean water and good hygiene are important in preventing cholera.

As South Africa is currently experiencing a cholera outbreak in Hammanskral area of Tshwane, Gauteng, it is important to know how you can protect yourself from infection.

In case you didn’t know, cholera is a severe diarrhoeal infection caused by the ingestion of contaminated water and even food.

People generally become sick 12 to 48 hours after exposure.

Some of the symptoms include diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and low-grade fever.

Here are five basic cholera prevention steps that you can take to protect yourself:

Be sure to drink and use safe water

Use bottled water with unbroken seals to brush your teeth, wash and prepare food, and make ice or beverages.

If bottled water is not available, use water that has been properly boiled, chlorinated or filtered using a filter that removes bacteria.

Wash your hands often

Wash your hands repeatedly with soap and safe water before, during and after preparing food as well as before and after eating or feeding your children.

You should also wash your hands after using the toilet, cleaning your child’s bottoms and after taking care of someone who has diarrhea.

If you don’t have access to water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Use toilets

Make use of toilets or safely managed sanitation facilities to get rid of faeces, this includes the disposal of your children’s poop.

Wash your hands with soap and safe water after using the bathroom.

Boil it, cook it, peel it, or leave it

Be sure to cook food well, keep it covered, eat it hot and peel fruits and vegetables.

Eat food that has been thoroughly cooked while it is still hot and steaming, especially shellfish.

Avoid raw vegetables and fruits that cannot be peeled.

Clean up safely

Thoroughly clean your food preparation stations and kitchenware with soap and treated water, and let it dry completely before reusing.

Bathe and wash your clothes or diapers 30 meters away from any drinking water sources.

Clean and disinfect toilets and surfaces contaminated with poop – clean the surface with a soap solution then disinfect with a solution of one part household bleach to nine parts safe water.

When you are finished cleaning, safely dispose of the soapy water and dirty rags. After cleaning and disinfecting, wash your hands again with soap and safe water.


This article first appeared on 947 : 5 simple tips to prevent cholera




25 May 2023 11:47 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Cholera

More from Health & Fitness

The story of Adrian Gore, the genius behind Discovery’s global success

25 May 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Discovery’s founder and CEO Adrian Gore about building a business based on human values and not just monetary gain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studios

THIS is why you shouldn’t wrap your food in aluminium foil before cooking it

24 May 2023 10:22 AM

Research by Ghada Bassioni of Ain Shams University reveals that foil will leach into your meal and could be bad for your health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tvirbickis/123rf

Artificial sweeteners won’t help you lose weight – WHO

23 May 2023 12:54 PM

The health benefits (if any) of artificial sweeteners have been a long talked about controversy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: maxsheb/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Why skipping meals doesn't = losing weight

23 May 2023 10:09 AM

Coach and digital creator, Nik Hox chats about fitness and a balanced eating style.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Kinga Cichewicz on Unsplash

[LISTEN] Why you need at least 30 more minutes of sleep during winter

17 May 2023 11:47 AM

Vanessa Ascencao - a Nutritional Consultant talks about why it’s important to adjust your sleep patterns seasonally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

Get a FREE blood pressure test for the 'silent killer', AKA, Hypertension in May

17 May 2023 10:34 AM

It's World Hypertension Day! Here's how you can be more aware of this 'silent killer', starting with a free blood pressure test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: koldunov / 123rf

How to prepare your immune system for winter

16 May 2023 2:53 PM

Strengthen your immune system this winter with these helpful tips.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Graffiti art. Picture: pixabay

A Neurologist's take on the value of the Arts

14 May 2023 8:46 AM

Research shows that the Arts are good for our health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook / Unframed Ice Cream

Why eating ice cream for breakfast is actually good for your health

3 May 2023 1:42 PM

A study reveals that having ice cream for breakfast improves the brain's activeness and capabilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

Social Anxiety Disorder: ‘It is not that you are scared of people’

22 April 2023 11:46 AM

Everyday interactions cause significant anxiety for people who have this disorder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Does the essence of the person live on beyond physical death?

Does essence of a person live on beyond physical death? Ethics prof weighs in

25 May 2023 4:17 PM

Does an afterlife exist?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.instagram.com/bruce_fordyce/

GOAT Bruce Fordyce shares advice ahead of the Comrades: ‘Finish like a pro’

25 May 2023 4:06 PM

The Comrades Marathon kicks off in Pietermaritzburg on 11 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Proposed warning labels on pre-packaged foods. Source: Government Gazette No. 48460, 23 April 2023

Have your say! Comment on proposed front warning labels on unhealthy foods

25 May 2023 3:32 PM

Health Dept gazetted draft regulations relating to labelling on food packaging in January 2023, now available for public comment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man cycled 3 000km from Musina to CT to raise funds for 10 000 pairs of shoes for kids in need

Meet Vusi, the man who cycled 3000km to raise funds for 10 000 pairs of shoes

25 May 2023 3:15 PM

As of yet, Sindane has successfully been able to obtain 1500 pairs of shoes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Katerina Holmes

Top-performing private schools in South Africa (and how much they cost)

25 May 2023 1:41 PM

Is a private school worth it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Andy de Wet, local breeder's Facebook page, screengrab

SA's Agapanthus Black Jack blooms as 'plant of the year' at Chelsea Flower Show

25 May 2023 11:30 AM

The Agapanthus Black Jack takes the top spot at an international flower show, after breeding duo takes 18 yrs to bring it to life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

5 cheapest, most reliable new cars in South Africa

25 May 2023 11:18 AM

Looking for a budget run-around to get you from A to B? These are the cheapest, most reliable cars in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alice in Wonderland. © imagesource/123rf.com

5 unusual psychiatric conditions (e.g. 'Alice in Wonderland Syndrome')

25 May 2023 10:16 AM

Including one where people believe they are dead...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Consumer Ombud launches free app to lodge and track complaints

25 May 2023 9:10 AM

The Consumer Goods and Services Ombud has launched a mobile app to help consumers resolve their disputes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook

Lotto results: Wednesday, 24 May 2023

25 May 2023 5:55 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MPC increases repo rate to 8.25%

Business Local

Joburg residents to experience only two-hour loadshedding cycles – City Power

Local Politics

5 cheapest, most reliable new cars in South Africa

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CT police searching for motives after deadly Constantia & Wynberg shootings

25 May 2023 8:23 PM

Strength of SADC and Ecowas under spotlight as continent marks Africa Day

25 May 2023 7:57 PM

Mapisa-Nqakula holds firm on international study tour to UK for MPs

25 May 2023 7:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA