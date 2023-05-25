



Clarence Ford interviews Vusi Sindane, Software Engineer and Entrepreneur.

What can only be described as a selfless act, Sindane has cycled the length of South Africa – 3000km to be precise – to help raise funds for 10 000 pairs of shoes for children in need.

What started out as somewhat of a self-discovery journey, the idea of cycling from Musina to Cape Town came to Sindane in 2017, after being unfulfilled with his corporate job.

He says that from day one, it's been a journey of 'pure love', with community members throughout the country offering a roof to sleep under and food to eat.

Sindane says that the lack of shoes in underprivileged areas is a 'small' problem that can easily be fixed.

He adds that if there are poor weather conditions children are unable to go to school and if they do go, they're often distracted and unable to concentrate from being cold.

The main concern for Sindane, is the loss of confidence in the children.

As of yet, Sindane has successfully been able to obtain 1500 pairs of shoes.

If you want to donate, click here.

Many of them [kids without shoes] think it's normal, but I think it's a kind of normal we shouldn't be accepting in this day and age. Vusi Sindane, Software Engineer and Entrepreneur

The cost of this [lack of shoes] is very, very small problem is extremely high. Vusi Sindane, Software Engineer and Entrepreneur

You would've thought everyone should have school shoes by now...but no. Vusi Sindane, Software Engineer and Entrepreneur

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meet Vusi, the man who cycled 3000km to raise funds for 10 000 pairs of shoes