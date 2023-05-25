Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
The Midday Report Express: EFF lays murder charges against Tshwane municipality

25 May 2023 1:54 PM
by Zaid Kriel
City of Tshwane
Cholera
Africa day
cholera deaths
Cilliers Brink

All the news you need to know.

The cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal in Tshwane continues to dominate the headlines for the fourth day running.

The EFF has squarely laid the blame for the situation on the current city management. With 17 people confirmed dead due to the preventable disease, the party has formally laid charges of murder against the municipality, specifically naming Mayor Cilliers Brink as culpable.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Obakeng Ramabodu, the EFF Tshwane Chair.

We are opening a case of murder against the city of Tshwane and the mayor, Cilliers Brink, and the city manager, Johann Mettler... we are of the view that they are responsible to make sure that the people of Hammanskraal get clean water.

Obakeng Ramabodu, EFF Tshwane Chair

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Ekurhuleni Finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga delivers his budget speech at the city council.

  • As the continent celebrates Africa Day, Former South African President Thabo Mbeki is in Guinea-Conakry where he will be the main speaker at his annual lecture.

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa will today lead the national Africa Day 2023 celebrations at the Cradle of Humankind.

  • South Africans wait to hear the announcement of the repo rate.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: EFF lays murder charges against Tshwane municipality




