Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009

25 May 2023 7:25 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Loadshedding
Interest rates
Sarb
Repo rate
The Money Show
Inflation
Lesetja Kganyago
Bruce Whitfield
Goolam Ballim
interest rate
MPC
Maya Fisher-French

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday.

Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Goolam Ballim (Standard Bank) and personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French after the Reserve Bank announced another repo rate increase.

- The Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee has decided to raise the repo rate by another 50 basis points

- The decision was unanimous

- This brings the repo rate to 8.25% and the prime lending rate to 11.75%

Screengrab from Sarb video of Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement on 25 May 2023
Screengrab from Sarb video of Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement on 25 May 2023

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is hiking the repo rate by another 50 basis points.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Sarb's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on Thursday.

The move raises the repo rate (the rate at which banks borrow money) to 8.25% and the prime interest rate to 11.75%.

This is the highest level since April 2009.

The MPC decision was unanimous.

RELATED: Inflation eases, but is it enough to spare us a 50 basis point rate hike?

Kganyago cited persistently high consumer price inflation and a sluggish economy further impacted by severe loadshedding, as some of the main drivers of the 50 bps increase.

While inflation remains sticky, annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8% in April from 7.1% in March.

For 2023, the banks' forecast for GDP growth is slightly higher at 0.3%. Energy and logistical constraints remain binding on South Africa's growth outlook, limiting economic activity and increasing costs.

Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

We estimate loadshedding alone, to deduct 2 percentage points from growth this year.

Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

Bruce Whitfield interview personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money), and also talks to
Goolam Ballim, group chief economist at Standard Bank.

Looking at expectations of rate hikes say, six months ago, Ballim says there's been an enormous element of surprise to what has transpired.

Few would have anticipated the type of events like the Lady R debacle which precipitated a meaningful rand depreciation in recent weeks combined with a continuation or persistence, of severe loadshedding, with the idea that it could worsen markedly through winter...

Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist - Standard Bank

...with a lot of other elements that have tempered sentiments, thereby precipitating heightened inflation and a very bludgeoning central bank response.

Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist - Standard Bank

While raising rates is the one weapon available in the fight against inflation, did the Reserve Bank make the right decision here? Whitfield asks.

Mainstream economics would concur with the use of this "blunt instrument" to temper medium- and long-term inflation expectations Ballim responds.

But for all of that, quite simply, the central bank is of the mindset that you've got to raise interest rates as a form of communication strategy to price setters in the markets... so that people can believe that the Reserve Bank will clear inflation over the medium term towards the epicentre of the 3-6% target...

Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist - Standard Bank

...so that perhaps, probably we will not experience runaway price setting and wage demands which ultimately fashion long-term inflation outcomes... so in that nuance there's the central bank's strategy, whether we find it palatable or not and the Reserve Bank is going to cling to that approach.

Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist - Standard Bank

Fisher-French comments on the devastating impact of this latest rate hike on the average household.

Thursday's announcement left her feeling angry, she says, for the ordinary South African.

I can't begin to tell you the deterioration that I'm seeing in the balance sheets of households. We can see the economists and the bankers... with their theories, but the reality is that in the last seven months... as the interest rates went up, people with debt didn't have any more money to service that debt and took on more loans. It may sound counter-intuitive... but they had nowhere else to go.

Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money

Watch Kanyago delivering the MPC statement below:

To listen to the interviews, scroll to the top of the article for the audio


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009




