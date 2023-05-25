Does essence of a person live on beyond physical death? Ethics prof weighs in





Relebogile Mabotja interviews Dion Forster, Professor of Ethics and Head of Department of Systematic Theology and Ecclesiology at Stellenbosch University.

Death – what isn’t there to be afraid of? It’s the ultimate end and the only thing guaranteed in life.

But while some people dread death, others accept it as inevitable.

So why do some people fear it more than others?

Does the essence of the person live on beyond physical death?

Forster says that there isn't any science to prove that there's an afterlife purely because science is bound to this life.

He does, however, add that there are religions who believe that death on earth is merely a transition into another form of living.

Forster adds that the beliefs are often associated with a 'blessing or curse' – if you do good on earth you will be rewarded in the afterlife and vice versa.

We haven't been able to prove that there is an afterlife. Dion Forster, Professor of Ethics and Head of Department of Systematic Theology and Ecclesiology – Stellenbosch University

